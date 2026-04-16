Washington State Ferries outlines service plan for 2026 men’s soccer world championship

SEATTLE – Washington State Ferries is preparing for a surge in travel demand during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Seattle matches. The system plans to have more boats on standby, additional staffing and a stronger focus on maintaining service on its busiest routes.

Large crowds are expected as Seattle hosts six matches during the men’s soccer tournament. There will also be games in nearby Vancouver, British Columbia, and fan zones across Washington. To help keep people moving, WSF is adjusting how it manages service during the event.

More boats on standby

WSF plans to have 20 of its 21 vessels available for service during the World Cup. Only one boat will be out for maintenance at a time. Since 18 vessels are needed for the full summer schedule, this plan allows WSF to keep two boats ready as backups.

Additional vessel and terminal staffing

To support this effort, extra ferry crews will be on standby at the Eagle Harbor Maintenance Facility. Relief boats will be ready there and can be deployed quickly if a vessel needs to be taken out of service. This helps reduce cancellations and service gaps.

More staff will also be on hand at terminals across the system. They will help passengers, manage crowds and keep travel running as smoothly as possible during busy times.

Stronger focus on maintaining service on the busiest routes

During the event, WSF will prioritize its busiest Central Puget Sound routes. These include Seattle/Bainbridge Island, Seattle/Bremerton and Edmonds/Kingston. These routes are closest to Seattle and are expected to have the most riders.

With extra boats and crew ready, WSF can respond faster to service issues. This may include easing its usual “24-hour rule,” which guides when a relief vessel is deployed. This will mean backup boats can be sent out sooner when needed.

A temporary shift from WSF’s Service Contingency Plan

WSF’s service approach during the World Cup is a temporary change from its usual framework, which is outlined in the updated 2026 Service Contingency Plan (PDF 1.8MB).

Under normal conditions, WSF must balance short-term vessel availability and maintenance with long-term system needs to ensure the entire system remains viable. During the international soccer event, that balance will temporarily shift and focus on reliable service in the short term to address the higher demand and keep both visitors and residents moving.

The 2026 Service Contingency Plan builds on the 2025 and 2024 plans. These plans explain how boats and crews are assigned to provide the most reliable service until additional vessels arrive. They replaced earlier COVID-era plans, which focused on restoring service as riders returned and staffing and vessel shortages continued.

“Our goal with this plan is to be transparent with riders by setting realistic expectations and clearly show how we’ll deliver as much service as possible,” said WSF Deputy Secretary Steve Nevey. “We thank our crews, dispatchers, engineers and support teams for their hard work. We’re focused on making progress, being honest and building a system where one unexpected breakdown doesn’t ripple across the entire system.”

Ferry travel tips

Customers are encouraged to use the WSDOT mobile app or visit the WSF website before heading to the terminal. Both feature sailing schedules, live terminal conditions, rider alerts and a real-time map. Vehicle reservations are also available on select routes for travel through Sept. 19.

WSF, a division of the Washington State Department of Transportation, is the largest ferry system in the U.S. and safely and efficiently carries tens of millions of people a year through some of the most majestic scenery in the world.