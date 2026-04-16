Montreal Hair Salon Reveals Top 5 Spring Hair Color Trends for 2026

Salon Deauville expert colorists share the hottest balayage and highlighting techniques transforming Montreal hair this spring

Our Montreal clients are embracing warmer, more dimensional color this spring, moving toward hand-painted techniques that create natural movement and depth.” — Salon Deauville Spokesperson

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Salon Deauville, one of Montreal's most trusted hair salons with over 1,600 five-star reviews, today announced its top five spring hair color trends for the 2026 season.Located at 4048 Rue Jean-Talon Ouest in Montreal, Salon Deauville has been serving clients since 2009 with expert balayage, hair color, keratin treatments, and full spa services.The salon's top five spring 2026 hair color trends include:1. Copper Sunset Balayage: Hand-painted warm copper tones creating a natural sun-kissed effect that complements Montreal's spring sunlight.2. Dimensional Honey Blonde: Multi-tonal blonde highlights with golden depth and movement, perfect for brightening winter-dulled hair.3. Caramel Ribbon Highlights: Warm caramel streaks woven through brunette hair for a rich, luxurious dimension.4. Cherry Cola Depth: Rich burgundy-brown tones perfect for clients transitioning from darker winter colors to warmer spring shades.5. Mushroom Blonde Pearl: Cool-toned ashy blonde with subtle warm undertones, the most requested new color at the salon this season."Our Montreal clients are embracing warmer, more dimensional color this spring," said a spokesperson for Salon Deauville. "The trend is moving away from flat, single-process color toward hand-painted techniques that create natural movement and depth."Salon Deauville's team of expert colorists uses premium professional products including Goldwell, Kerastase, and Olaplex to achieve lasting results. The salon also offers keratin treatments, hair extensions, precision haircuts, bridal styling, laser hair removal, HydraFacial, and full nail and massage services.With a bilingual team serving clients in both French and English, Salon Deauville has earned its reputation as one of Montreal's premier beauty destinations. The salon is conveniently located near Plamondon metro with free parking available.For spring color appointments, visit salondeauville.com/appointment or call 514-735-4432.About Salon DeauvilleSalon Deauville is a full-service hair salon and spa located at 4048 Rue Jean-Talon O, Montreal, QC H4P 1V5, Canada. Serving Montreal since 2009 with expert hair color, balayage, keratin treatments, and comprehensive spa services. Over 1,600 five-star reviews. Visit salondeauville.com.

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