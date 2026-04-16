Nye & Company Auctioneers will hold two highly anticipated spring sales, April 29 and April 30-May 1, both online-only

Oil on board painting by Henri Manguin (French 1874-1949), titled Still Life with Teapot and Teacup. Estimate: $10,000-$15,000 Cast bronze statue by Gaston Lachaise, (French/American 1882-1935), titled Penguin Charlie, circa 1925-1926. Estimate: $25,000-$50,000 Art case Steinway & Sons Chinoiserie decorated Model A piano. Estimate: $15,000-$25,000 Chippendale mahogany blockfront chest of drawers, Massachusetts, circa 1770-1790. Estimate: $10,000-$15,000 Bronze Seal of the City of New York wall plaque, 19th century. Estimate: $5,000-$10,000

Property from the collection of Mary Frances and Jack Wood of Montclair, N.J. will be sold April 29, followed by a Chic and Antique Auction, April 30-May 1

The auction on April 29 reflects the discerning eye and intellectual curiosity of Mary Frances and Jack Wood, known for their deep appreciation of fine art, design, and cultural heritage.” — Andrew Holter

BLOOMFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nye & Company Auctioneers will hold a highly anticipated series of spring auctions beginning with the single-owner sale of property from the collection of Mary Frances and John H. “Jack” Wood of Montclair, New Jersey on April 29, followed by the firm’s Chic and Antique Auction on April 30-May 1, starting at 10am Eastern Time each day.The auction on April 29 reflects the discerning eye and intellectual curiosity of Mary Frances and Jack Wood, longtime residents of Montclair known for their deep appreciation of fine art, design, and cultural heritage. Over decades, the Woods assembled a thoughtfully curated collection emphasizing fine paintings, carpets, and Southwestern decorative arts, blending European sophistication with American regional craftsmanship.Leading the sale is a luminous still life by Henri Manguin (French, 1874–1949), a prominent member of the Fauvist movement and a contemporary of Henri Matisse. Known for his vibrant palette and intimate domestic scenes, Manguin’s works are held in major institutions, including the Musée d'Orsay.The collection also features notable American landscapes by Robert Emmett Owen (1878–1957), celebrated for his Impressionist-inspired depictions of rural America and coastal Maine; Paul Sawyier (1865–1917), a Kentucky native renowned for lyrical river scenes and pastoral compositions; and Cullen Yates (1866–1945), associated with the Washington Color School and admired for his tonal landscapes.Of particular regional interest is a striking mountainscape by Henry Gasser (1909–1981), one of New Jersey’s most beloved artists and a key figure in promoting American Impressionism in the Garden State.Complementing the fine art offerings is a rich selection of Southwestern ceramics, woven baskets, and Navajo rugs, showcasing the Woods’ appreciation for indigenous artistry and craftsmanship.The two-day Chic and Antique sale presents a dynamic mix of American furniture, fine art, important historical documents, and celebrity provenance pieces, highlighted by property from the collection of Meryl and William Russell of New Jersey.A centerpiece of the sale is an extraordinary archive of approximately 33 letters exchanged between Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Herbert Pell, his Harvard roommate and lifelong confidant. Spanning from 1918 to 1945, the correspondence offers a rare and intimate glimpse into Roosevelt’s personal and political life. The archive concludes poignantly with a letter from Eleanor Roosevelt announcing the President’s passing.The sale also features a late 19th-century Chinoiserie-decorated Steinway piano owned by Claiborne and Nuala Pell, reflecting the family’s distinguished political and cultural legacy.From the Russell Collection, two defining collecting themes emerge:1. Early American FurnitureMany pieces trace back to Israel Sack Inc., the preeminent firm in American antiques, known for handling museum-quality examples of early American craftsmanship.2. Celebrity & Historic ProvenanceHighlights include furniture associated with iconic figures such as Andy Warhol, John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis; and Vivien Leigh, famed for her role in Gone With the Wind.Additional provenance includes works formerly owned by noted collectors such as C.Z. Guest and Brooke Astor, as well as a sofa from the celebrated collection of Peggy Rockefeller and David Rockefeller, sold through Christie's.The auction includes exceptional examples of early American craftsmanship, to include a circa 1770 Massachusetts Chippendale blockfront chest; Windsor chairs, including one attributed to Ebenezer Tracy; and a Queen Anne side chair bearing a later plaque which reads “ William Ellery’s chair”, and a document signed by Ellery, who was a signer of the United States Declaration of Independence, holds renewed significance as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary.Folk art highlights include portraits attributed to William Matthew Prior and Ammi Phillips. Additional offerings include weathervanes, and a bronze New York City seal plaque.The sale is further enhanced by a portrait miniature of the Heckscher children, attributed to John Carlin, whose works are held by the Metropolitan Museum of Art; fine silver; and a diamond ring exceeding two carats. There is also a charming bronze sculpture of “Charlie the Penguin” by the celebrated artist, Gaston Lachaise Public exhibitions for both sales will be held at Nye & Company’s galleries, located at 20 Beach Street, Bloomfield, New Jersey, beginning Monday, April 20 through April 29 (for the Wood sale) and through April 30 (for the Chic and Antique sale), daily from 10am-4pm.Collectors may bid directly through the Nye & Company website, at www.nyeandcompany.com and save 5 percent on the buyer’s premium. The catalog will also be available on major auction platforms including LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, Bidsquare.com, Drouot.com and BidSpirit.com. Bidding options also include live online participation, absentee bids, and telephone bidding.Founded in 2003, Nye & Company has earned a national reputation for presenting fresh-to-market collections and historically significant works across fine art, decorative arts, and Americana. The firm continues to attract collectors with its curated sales and commitment to scholarship and connoisseurship.For more information, please visit www.nyeandcompany.com or contact the gallery directly.# # # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.