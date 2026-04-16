Paul Archer Releases Uplifting New Music Video for ‘No Fear’ from Debut Album ‘Art’

Photo Credit: Dan Donovan

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND, UNITED KINGDOM, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northern Irish singer-songwriter Paul Archer unveils the official music video for “No Fear,” an uplifting and life-affirming track taken from his acclaimed debut solo album Art. The video marks another milestone in the veteran musician's remarkable creative rebirth, whose 30-year career has spanned multiple bands, genres, and artistic reinventions.A powerful blend of indie and alternative rock, “No Fear” captures the hopeful and encouraging spirit at the heart of Art, an album that represents both a personal catharsis and a bold new chapter for Archer. Built on soaring melodies, dynamic guitars, and heartfelt vocals, the track delivers a message of transformation: shifting the focus away from fear and anxiety toward the boundless potential of love.Recorded at Nave Studios in Leeds with producer Andy Hawkins, the song features Hawkins on bass and guitars, Gary Must on drums, and Archer himself on vocals and guitar. Adding a distinctive sonic flourish is legendary Horslips musician Jim Lockhart, whose expressive flute performance brings a cosmic, soulful dimension to the track. Additional recording was completed in Belfast with Matt McIvor.“No Fear is about the transforming power and potential of changing our heart, spirit, soul, psychological, and mind focus away from the deficits and potential paralysis of fear and anxiety towards a greater love,” Archer explains. “A love which underpins the entire universe or multiverse on both a macroscopic and quantum level. This love is all-pervasive and grows exponentially.”The release of the “No Fear” video continues the creative momentum surrounding Art, Archer’s first album released under his own name after three decades in music. Conceived originally as a vinyl experience, the record marks several personal firsts for the Belfast-born artist: his debut solo album, his first project to integrate his visual artwork into the musical world, and the beginning of a new creative phase following his return to Northern Ireland.The album itself bridges two sonic landscapes. Side A delivers the euphoric alt-rock energy long associated with Archer’s work in Burning Codes, while Side B explores a more reflective and expansive sound palette, featuring contributions from notable collaborators including Duke Special, string players Darragh Morgan and David McCann, and backing vocalist Janet Henry.Archer’s musical journey stretches back to Belfast’s vibrant mid-1990s scene with Disreali Gears, followed by the genre-blending work of The Ghears and the acclaimed run of albums with Burning Codes between 2008 and 2018. After returning to Bangor in 2018, Archer navigated the challenges of the pandemic-era music landscape with a series of digital singles before beginning work on Art, a project sparked by a reconnection with music writer and author Colin Harper, who helped bring the album’s vision to life.With support from Think Like A Key Records, Art emerged as both a celebration of Archer’s musical legacy and the starting point of a new creative odyssey that merges sound and visual expression.“This new record is a grateful celebration and a joyful series of new beginnings,” Archer says. “It brings together my sonic art and my visual artwork in a deeply instinctual way. In both forms I experience a sense of cathartic release and joyful liberation.”The “No Fear” music video now brings that philosophy vividly to life, offering listeners and viewers a visual expression of the song’s uplifting message. Rooted in resilience, hope, and spiritual renewal, the video reinforces the central idea of Art: that even after decades of life’s trials, creativity can still shine with renewed power, passion, and grace.With “No Fear,” Paul Archer continues to demonstrate that the most meaningful artistic journeys are not about looking back, but about embracing the light ahead. You can catch Paul Archer at Liverpool’s Sound City FestivalBy ‘Art’ on vinyl HERE

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