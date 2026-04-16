CORE4 launches the Emergency Birth Kit, the first childbirth kit built for law enforcement first responders

The Emergency Birth Kit is built for law enforcement vehilces so they are properly equipped to assist in unexpected childbirth situations. It fills a long overlooked gap in emergency response readiness.

A patented childbirth kit built for Police and Sheriff's vehicles is long-overdue, and equips officers properly to respond to unexpected labor emergencies.

Childbirth doesn’t wait for EMS to arrive. Across the country, police officers and sheriff’s deputies respond to thousands of unexpected labor emergencies – alone and unprepared.” — Paul DeLuca

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Law enforcement vehicles throughout America carry an AED for cardiac arrest, narcan for overdose, oxygen for respiratory distress, and trauma kit for injuries. Rarely do they carry anything for emergency childbirth.CORE4 Products has introduced the Emergency Birth Kit, addressing a crucial gap in first responder readiness and community safety. The first single-use childbirth kit (Patent Pending) purpose-built for law enforcement, it equips officers with essential OB supplies and tools to help manage unexpected labor situations in the field until advanced medical care is available.“Childbirth doesn’t wait for EMS to arrive,” says Paul DeLuca, Founder and CEO of CORE4 Products. “Across the country, police officers and sheriff’s deputies respond to thousands of unexpected labor emergencies – alone and unprepared. Many serve rural territories where there is limited access to medical facilities and long EMS response times.“The bottom line is this – childbirth is one of the most unpredictable emergencies officers can face,” says DeLuca. “Without sufficient medical equipment and little-to-no training, these situations place the officer, mother and newborn in an unnecessary high-risk situation.”Emergency Birth Kit is a standardized equipment solution for childbirth emergencies – low cost, high value, and necessary for law enforcement agencies serving remote areas where medical assistance may be inaccessible.In the past three years, sheriff’s deputies and police officers have assisted in delivering babies in vehicles, on highways, during traffic stops, outside of police stations and hospitals, in apartments and parking lots.Verified incidents covered in media outlets have occurred in Alabama, California, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin. The incidents make for heroic and heartwarming stories but most highlight how unequipped officers are for a high-risk medical emergency.The Emergency Birth Kit was launched at the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association Annual Conference on April 8, 2026. It is a compact and ready-to-deploy solution (13.5” x 8.5” x 4.5” in hard case shell) created for Sheriff’s Offices, State Police / Highway Patrol, and Municipal Police Departments.With one kit per vehicle, officers have a standardized solution that reduces improvisation and minimizes preventable issues, supports accreditation and operational readiness standards, and demonstrates a department’s visible commitment to community health and safety.“Chiefs and Command leaders understand the responsibility to provide their deputies and officers with every tool needed for any circumstance,” said DeLuca. “The Emergency Birth Kit is a necessary solution to a problem that has gone unaddressed for far too long.”The Emergency Birth Kit is now available for agency purchase, fleet rollout and state procurement. CORE4 Products is actively partnering with law enforcement trainers and public safety leaders to support training, implementation and community readiness initiatives.

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