Perimeter Healthcare Leaders to Present on Mental Health in Neurodivergent Youth at NCWL Conference

Perimeter Healthcare leadership will be presenting “Dual-Diagnosis: Mental Health in Neurodivergent Children and Youth” at the 2026 CWLA on April 20, 2026.

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steven Merahn, MD, FAAP, Enterprise Chief Medical Officer at Perimeter Healthcare , and Shyanne Anthony, PhD, Assistant Vice President of Residential Clinical & Admissions Services at Perimeter, will be presenting “Dual-Diagnosis: Mental Health in Neurodivergent Children and Youth” at the 2026 National Conference of the Child Welfare League of America (CWLA) on April 20, 2026.The presentation will focus on the complex relationship between neurodevelopmental differences, including autism, ADHD, dyslexia, and other learning and communication conditions—and co-occurring mental health disorders in children and adolescents.Neurodivergent children frequently experience mental health conditions that complicate diagnosis and treatment. Research indicates that 50–70% of neurodivergent children and young adults experience co-occurring mental health conditions, which may have an even greater impact on quality of life than the core neurodevelopmental traits themselves.The session will address common barriers to appropriate care, including diagnostic overshadowing, a cognitive bias in which symptoms are incorrectly attributed to a neurodevelopmental condition rather than recognized as a separate mental health disorder.“Too often, mental health challenges in neurodivergent children are overlooked or misattributed to their developmental diagnosis,” said Dr. Merahn. “When clinicians and caregivers recognize the full picture—including co-occurring mental health conditions—we can deliver care that is more accurate, compassionate, and effective.”Drs. Merahn and Anthony will highlight practical strategies for child welfare professionals, clinicians, and educators, including:• Recognizing and addressing co-occurring mental health conditions• Creating trauma-informed and sensory-responsive care environments• Supporting authentic functioning rather than masking neurodivergent traits• Implementing individualized, strengths-based care planning that focuses on a child’s needs and goals rather than diagnostic labels“Systems serving children—from healthcare to schools to child welfare—must adapt to meet the unique needs of neurodivergent youth,” said Dr. Anthony. “When we design care environments that recognize sensory, communication, and emotional differences, we can dramatically improve outcomes for these young people and their families.”The CWLA National Conference brings together leaders from child welfare, behavioral health, and youth-serving systems to address emerging challenges affecting children and families across the United States. Merahn and Anthony’s presentation will emphasize collaborative care models that engage families, clinicians, educators, and community partners in supporting neurodivergent youth across healthcare, school, and social service systems.About Perimeter HealthcarePerimeter Healthcare is a leading national provider of mental and behavioral healthcare for children, adolescents, and adults. Through a network of residential treatment centers, inpatient hospitals, and outpatient programs, Perimeter Healthcare delivers evidence-informed, patient-centered care to individuals and families facing complex behavioral health challenges. Perimeter operates 5 residential programs for youth, including their Missouri program which has a specialty program for youth who have neurodivergent/ASD as well as an inpatient neurodivergent acute program at their West Memphis facility.

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