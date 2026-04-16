Influential Women Profiles Mia Angelo: Senior Account Executive at EdgeTeam Technology

CEDAR PARK, TX, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving IT Innovation Through Relationship-Based Sales, Cybersecurity Expertise, and Servant Leadership Across Texas and BeyondCedar Park, Texas – Mia Angelo is a Senior Account Executive at EdgeTeam Technology, where she has spent the past nine months partnering with organizations to deliver top-tier IT networking, cybersecurity, and infrastructure solutions. Known for her servant-leadership approach, Mia is driven by a commitment to helping clients solve complex business challenges while ensuring seamless, secure, and efficient technology operations. She brings a powerful blend of technical expertise, strategic insight, and a dedication to continuous growth, positioning her as a trusted advisor to clients across Texas and surrounding states.In her current role, Mia works closely with businesses of varying sizes to identify gaps in their IT environments and implement tailored solutions that enhance performance, security, and scalability. Her consultative approach allows her to go beyond traditional sales responsibilities, acting instead as a strategic partner who prioritizes long-term value over short-term transactions. Colleagues and clients alike recognize her ability to simplify complex technical concepts and align solutions with business objectives.Mia’s career in technology sales is built on a strong foundation of education and progressive leadership experience. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology from California State University – East Bay, a background that has contributed to her exceptional communication skills and ability to build meaningful client relationships. Prior to joining EdgeTeam Technology, she spent three years at Extreme Networks as a Mid-Market Enterprise Account Executive, where she managed hundreds of accounts across multiple states. During this time, she consistently exceeded sales targets and strengthened her reputation as a high-performing sales professional.Earlier in her career, Mia spent several years at Zoho, where she advanced to the role of Director of Enterprise Business Development. In this leadership position, she helped drive enterprise growth initiatives and played a key role in expanding business opportunities across competitive markets. Over the course of her career, she has achieved Summit Club recognition and successfully closed her largest deal to date, milestones that reflect both her strategic capability and determination.Mia attributes her success to the strong mentorship she has received throughout her career, particularly from inspiring female leaders, including a former Director of Sales and the past president of Austin Women in Tech, who have guided and challenged her professional development. She remains committed to staying teachable and receptive to feedback, continuously refining her skills and approach. Building genuine relationships with clients and taking the time to deeply understand their needs has been central to her success. She also credits resilience and perseverance as essential traits that have helped her navigate the demands of highly competitive sales environments while consistently delivering strong results.When reflecting on the best career advice she has received, Mia emphasizes the importance of viewing constructive criticism as a tool for growth rather than a personal setback. Early in her career, a mentor often prefaced feedback by saying, “I have a teaching moment for you.” While initially intimidating, this approach ultimately reshaped Mia’s mindset. Over time, she learned to embrace feedback with openness, focusing on improvement instead of defensiveness—especially in high-pressure sales roles. This perspective has enabled her to actively seek learning opportunities and continuously evolve both professionally and personally.For young women entering the IT and sales industry, Mia encourages a strong focus on learning from peers and mentors while remaining open, curious, and teachable. She advises building confidence early, asking questions without hesitation, and developing resilience through experience. Mia also highlights the importance of relationships, noting that meaningful connections often open more doors than cold outreach alone. While acknowledging that failure is an inevitable part of sales, she encourages young professionals to embrace it as a learning opportunity and keep moving forward with determination.Mia identifies one of the biggest challenges in her field as navigating a highly competitive sales landscape and securing initial meetings with key decision-makers. However, she also sees significant opportunity in relationship-based selling, where trust and long-term partnerships can drive sustained career growth. She further notes that the flexibility within tech sales offers meaningful advantages, including improved work-life balance and the ability to build a dynamic, transferable career through a strong professional network.In both her professional and personal life, Mia is guided by integrity and accountability, ensuring she approaches every responsibility with honesty and dedication. As a mother of two young children, she places strong importance on maintaining work-life balance while also prioritizing personal growth, faith, and service to others. Above all, she values building meaningful, long-term relationships that foster trust, collaboration, and mutual support across every area of her life.Outside of her professional achievements, Mia enjoys an active and fulfilling personal life. She is passionate about country dancing, hiking, jogging, and spending time at dog parks with her wiener dogs. She also cherishes quality time with friends and family, prioritizing experiences that strengthen her connections and bring balance to her fast-paced career.Looking ahead, Mia Angelo aspires to leverage her extensive experience in technology sales and lead a sales team of her own as a director of sales, or launch her own business and serve as their fearless sales leader. She aims to combine her entrepreneurial drive with her deep expertise in IT networking and cybersecurity solutions to create a venture focused on delivering impactful, client-centered innovation.Learn More about Mia Angelo:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/amanda-angelo Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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