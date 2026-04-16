Azzera Advances Sustainable Aviation Fuel Infrastructure with INSAT-Supported SAF POD Initiative

Scaling SAF is only half the story. Coordinating the data behind it is what comes next.

SAF POD is being developed to make SAF information exchange clearer and more efficient at the point where most operational bottlenecks exist today.” — Anant Jain, Chief Operating Officer at Azzera

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) adoption accelerates globally, aviation stakeholders are facing a growing operational challenge: the digital infrastructure required to track, exchange, and validate SAF data across the supply chain has not kept pace with regulatory and market demand.Azzera is addressing this gap through the development of SAF POD, an INSAT-supported initiative designed to enable structured, auditable exchange of SAF fuel attributes across the upstream supply chain before SAF claims reach registries for final ownership and retirement.Driven by mandates such as the European Union’s ReFuelEU Aviation regulation , SAF is rapidly shifting from a voluntary option to a compliance requirement. As volumes scale, SAF transactions increasingly involve multiple parties across jurisdictions, including producers, fuel suppliers, airlines, intermediaries, and corporate buyers. As SAF adoption scales, the need for greater coordination and transparency across the supply chain continues to grow. Ensuring that data remains accessible and aligned among participants is becoming increasingly important.“SAF adoption is no longer the bottleneck, coordination is,” said Puja Mahajan, CEO and Founder of Azzera. “As mandates tighten and volumes increase, the industry needs infrastructure that allows SAF data to move with the fuel itself in a way that is consistent, transparent, and scalable.”Addressing the Infrastructure Gap Upstream of RegistriesSAF POD is not a registry and does not replace certification or retirement mechanisms. Instead, it operates before and alongside registries, supporting the early-stage communication, documentation, and transaction coordination that must occur before SAF claims can be finalized.SAF POD is designed to support more structured exchange of SAF-related information across stakeholders. By providing a shared digital reference point, it helps improve alignment and visibility as SAF moves through the supply chain.This upstream coordination allows SAF transactions to reach registries with clean, aligned, and auditable data, reducing friction and rework for all parties involved.Fuel Suppliers at the Center of Growing ComplexityFuel suppliers sit at the center of the SAF value chain, handling physical custody and delivery while increasingly being asked to manage complex sustainability attributes, Proofs of Compliance, and regulatory reporting requirements. As SAF blending mandates increase, this operational burden is intensifying.“Fuel suppliers are under pressure from every direction: producers upstream, airlines downstream, and regulators on both sides,” said Anant Jain, Chief Operating Officer at Azzera. “SAF POD is being developed to make SAF information exchange clearer and more efficient at the point where most operational bottlenecks exist today.”Secondary stakeholders, including SAF producers, airlines, brokers, and corporate buyers, also benefit from improved visibility, documentation flow, and audit readiness as SAF moves through the system.Supported Through Canada’s INSAT ProgramThe development of SAF POD is supported through Canada’s Initiative for Sustainable Aviation Technology (INSAT) , a program powered by Strix. INSAT supports collaborative research and development projects focused on aviation sustainability and emissions reduction.Azzera is working with industry partners, including Jetex , as part of SAF POD’s development and validation, ensuring workflows reflect real-world operational needs.Timeline and Next StepsThe SAF POD module is targeted for launch in mid-2026, with beta testing planned for Q2 2026. Azzera is engaging industry participants to validate workflows and ensure the system aligns with evolving regulatory and market requirements.Rather than positioning SAF POD as a standalone product launch, Azzera views the initiative as a response to a broader challenge facing the aviation industry: enabling trust, coordination, and scalability as SAF becomes a core component of global aviation fuel supply.About AzzeraAzzera is a leader in providing sustainability solutions for business aviation. The company was founded on the belief that investing in the protection of our environment should be simple. Business owners and managers seeking to implement sustainable practices require support to reach their objectives. Azzera’s mission is to make managing and mitigating emissions through carbon markets and SAF an effortless experience. For more information, please visit https://azzera.com About StrixStrix, the organization managing INSAT, is a non-profit dedicated to promoting innovative and collaborative research in the Canadian aerospace industry and related sectors. It aims to position Canada as a leader in aerospace and defence innovation by fostering multi-sector collaboration and access to resources – driving sustainable development and integration of technologies and platforms of the future.

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