The Hemp Doctor Steps Into the Dubai Chocolate Trend with New Edibles

Dubai chocolate bar and Dubai chocolate CBD, THC bites

The Hemp Doctor launches Dubai Chocolate-inspired edibles: a 150mg Delta-9 THC bar and 1:1 CBD:THC bites with pistachio, lab-tested quality.

MOORESVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hemp Doctor continues to raise the bar in innovative edible formats with its Dubai Chocolate Edibles Collection, a two-product lineup of indulgent, dessert-inspired chocolate featuring one formulation with a blend of Delta 9 and CBD and another Delta 9-only bar.

Dubai chocolate is a viral dessert-style chocolate known for its rich milk-chocolate shell, smooth pistachio-cream filling, and crunchy knafeh-inspired pastry layers. The Hemp Doctor brings it to the hemp-derived market through two distinct formats: a 150mg Delta-9 THC Dubai Chocolate Bar and CBD: Delta-9 THC Dubai Chocolate Bites (30mg).

150mg Delta-9 THC Dubai Chocolate Bar

The 150mg Delta-9 THC Dubai Chocolate Bar is a full-size chocolate bar featuring smooth milk chocolate layered with roasted pistachios and almonds for a rich, nutty crunch. Each bar contains 150mg of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC, portioned into six 25mg servings for easy division.

Onset of effects may occur within 30–120 minutes, so consumers should allow adequate time before consuming additional servings.

Product Highlights:

- 150mg hemp-derived Delta-9 THC per bar

- Six 25mg servings per bar for flexible dosing

- Third-party lab tested with Certificates of Analysis (COAs) available

- Contains pistachio (tree nuts)

CBD: Delta-9 THC Dubai Chocolate Bites

For those seeking a more balanced option, the CBD: Delta-9 THC Dubai Chocolate Bites offer a 1:1 ratio of cannabinoids, with 15mg Delta-9 THC and 15mg CBD per piece (30mg total). The effects are balanced and smooth, with a relaxation that leads to euphoria and full-body comfort, without edginess.

These individually portioned chocolates are made from clean ingredients, without artificial additives, colors, or preservatives.

Product Highlights:

- 1:1 CBD to Delta-9 THC ratio (15mg each per piece)

- 30mg total cannabinoids per bite

- Predictable, consistent dosing for controlled use

- No artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives

- Third-party lab tested with COAs available

- Contains pistachio (tree nuts)

“Dubai Chocolate gave us a way to build two very different edible experiences from the same inspiration,” said Robert Shade, Founder and CEO of The Hemp Doctor. “We’re seeing consumers move toward more intentional edible choices. Some want a bar they can portion and pace, others want a consistent bite that delivers balance every time. This collection reflects those two very real ways people are already consuming edibles.”

As with all ingestible products, effects may vary based on individual tolerance and metabolism. Consumers are encouraged to begin with a low serving size and allow adequate time for onset.

All products are derived from hemp and contain less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC on a dry weight basis in accordance with federal guidelines. Products are tested by independent third-party laboratories, and COAs are accessible for consumer review.

The Dubai Chocolate Edibles Collection is now available through The Hemp Doctor’s online store, with additional availability across North Carolina retail locations in Mooresville, Concord, Huntersville, and Salisbury, as well as for wholesale purchasing via thdwholesale.com.

About The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor has been providing quality hemp-derived products since 2018. The North Carolina-based company is known for offering cannabinoid products ranging from premium THCA flower to pre-rolls, concentrates, Delta 9 gummies, vapes, and more.

The company stands out for its dedication to producing quality products paired with customer satisfaction. With over 250,000 returning customers, thousands of subscribers, 10,000+ reviews, and a Trustpilot rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, The Hemp Doctor has positioned itself as a leader in the industry.

The Hemp Doctor prioritizes consumer safety, with products tested by independent third-party laboratories and supported by available certificates of analysis (COAs).

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