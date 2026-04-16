RECORD-BREAKING 'RANCH ROAM' CROWD UNITES FOR AN EVENING OF WESTERN FUN TO SUPPORT BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF BROWARD COUNTY

29th Annual Amazon "Ranch Roam," hosted by Bergeron Family of Companies "Ranch Roam" Founders, Ali Bergeron, "Alligator" Ron Bergeron and Rita Case Country Star Meghan Patrick Entertains "Ranch Roam" Guests

The 29th Annual Amazon “Ranch Roam” treated over 1,300 guests to an evening of cowboy-themed fun, with proceeds benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County

We’re humbled by the support the community continues to show for this event and for Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County, and we’re committed to making next year’s "Ranch Roam" even bigger!” — Event Co-Founder and Host, Ron Bergeron. Bergeron

WESTON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- It was country western’s version of black tie in cowboy boots! The 29th Annual Amazon “Ranch Roam,” hosted by Bergeron Family of Companies and presented by Friends of Tony Novelly, recently drew a record-setting crowd—over 1,300 supporters to “Alligator” Ron Bergeron’s “Green Glades Ranch” in Davie on Saturday, March 28th, with all proceeds supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC).The old-time, western-themed event, founded by Alligator Ron Bergeron, now joined by his wife, Ali Bergeron and Rita and Rick Case of Rick Case Automotive Group, treated “cowboys and cowgirls” in attendance to an evening of line-dancing lessons, a casino, mechanical bull riding, live and silent auctions, a seated dinner, libations and more. The evening was highlighted by a live performance by country music superstar, Meghan Patrick.Since 1996, “Ranch Roam” has raised millions of dollars for Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County. Those funds help BGCBC provide thousands of area youth a safe, supportive space where they can learn, grow, and thrive—along with healthy meals and resources that support academic success and brighter futures.For information on getting involved in future events, including “Ranch Roam,” visit http://www.bgcbc.org/ About Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC)Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County, which celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2025, is a dynamic, youth development organization dedicated to providing a safe, supportive, and empowering environment for young people in Broward County, Florida. Since 1965, we have been at the forefront of youth development, working to inspire and enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. Our 18 Broward County Club facilities serve over 2,000 youth ages 6-18, daily, via our programs, personal growth roadmaps and career development initiatives. BGCBC offers a wide range of programs and services designed to meet the academic, social, emotional, and physical needs of our local youth.About Bergeron Family of CompaniesSince 1965, few businesses have shaped the landscape of Florida and the lives of its residents more than the Bergeron Family of Companies, Inc. As one of the most highly respected site development and roadway contractors in the state, Bergeron has grown communities, expanded commerce and improved commutes – all while protecting Florida’s environmentally sensitive ecosystem. In addition to the site development and roadway construction, Bergeron owns and manages multiple commercial, self-storage and industrial real estate properties from as far south as Florida City, Florida to as far north as Kingsport, Tennessee. Last, the Bergeron Everglades Foundation has made its mission to advocate for the restoration, conservation and protection of our beloved Everglades ecosystem and the wildlife that call it home—from sawgrass to seagrass.

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