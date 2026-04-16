Steel City Pizza Expands to Carolina Park with Grand Opening on April 23

This location has everything we love about Steel City—great food, a great atmosphere, and a place where you can hang out, watch a game, and feel at home. We’re ready to celebrate with the community!” — Gavin McCulley, Owner of Steel City Pizza

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steel City Pizza is officially opening the doors to its newest location in Carolina Park on Thursday, April 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at 401 Faison Road—and the team is celebrating with an all-day grand opening event packed with food, drinks, and giveaways.This marks Steel City Pizza’s third Lowcountry location, joining North Charleston and Summerville, and brings the brand’s signature energy to one of Mount Pleasant’s fastest-growing areas. The new restaurant features a spacious outdoor patio, a full bar, and plenty of TVs—making it a go-to spot for everything from weeknight dinners to game days with friends.Guests are invited to stop by throughout the day to experience the new space and take part in the celebration, featuring giveaways like Steel City hats, tees, koozies, gift cards, and more, along with the full menu available all day , a full bar pouring from open to close, and pop-up surprises happening throughout the event.In addition to the grand opening festivities, Steel City Pizza will be offering double loyalty points from April 23 through April 30, giving guests even more reason to sign up for the Steel City Loyalty Rewards program and start earning from their very first visit.“We’ve been looking forward to opening in Carolina Park for a long time, and we’re excited to finally welcome everyone in,” said owner Gavin McCulley. “This location has everything we love about Steel City—great food, a great atmosphere, and a place where people can come hang out, watch a game, and feel at home. We’re ready to celebrate with the community on April 23.”Guests are encouraged to RSVP and stay up to date on event details by visiting the official Facebook event page From lunch with coworkers to dinner with family or drinks with friends, Steel City Pizza’s Carolina Park location is ready to become a new neighborhood favorite.About Steel City PizzaSteel City Pizza is a neighborhood pizza joint known for its craveable menu, full bar, and welcoming, laid-back atmosphere. With locations in North Charleston, Summerville, and now Mount Pleasant, Steel City Pizza continues to grow by creating spaces where great food and good times come together.

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