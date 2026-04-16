World Food Prize Laureate Heidi Kuhn Launches PAX AGRICULTURA on Earth Day to Address Global Food Security Crisis

New global initiative introduces scalable model linking food production, land restoration & peacebuilding amid rising geopolitical and supply chain disruptions

Pax Agricultura reminds us that cultivating the land and cultivating peace are fundamentally interconnected—and that our shared future depends on restoring that balance” — Heidi Kuhn, World Food Prize Laureate and Nobel Peace Prize nominee

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Earth Day 2026, Heidi Kuhn—World Food Prize Laureate and Nobel Peace Prize nominee—announced the launch of PAX AGRICULTURA, a new global initiative aimed at addressing food insecurity, land degradation, and conflict through a scalable agriculture-driven model.The organization introduces a framework that positions agriculture not only as a source of sustenance, but as a strategic tool for stability and peacebuilding—at a time when global food systems face unprecedented strain due to conflict, climate pressures, and supply chain disruptions.The launch comes amid growing concern over global food insecurity. More than 700 million people face hunger, over 2 billion lack reliable access to food, and nearly one in four children worldwide suffers from stunted growth due to malnutrition. At the same time, geopolitical tensions continue to disrupt critical agricultural supply chains, including fertilizer distribution routes through key corridors such as the Strait of Hormuz—further increasing risks to global food production.“In a world that has drifted from its roots, this symbol calls global citizens to realign with enduring principles of stewardship, nourishment, and care for the earth,” said Kuhn. “Pax Agricultura reminds us that cultivating the land and cultivating peace are fundamentally interconnected—and that our shared future depends on restoring that balance.”Building on Kuhn’s decades-long leadership with Roots of Peace and her internationally recognized “Mines to Vines” model, PAX AGRICULTURA expands this work into a broader, globally adaptable platform designed to support communities in restoring land, growing food, and strengthening resilience in post-conflict and vulnerable regions.As part of its global rollout, Kuhn will lead a series of symbolic and community-driven activations beginning in California and extending internationally. In Sonoma County—her family’s historic homeland—she will initiate the planting of “white roses,” representing peace through agriculture, during her role as Grand Marshal of the Petaluma Butter and Eggs Parade on April 18, expected to draw more than 30,000 attendees.The initiative will then continue in China, where Kuhn is scheduled to plant a “Tree of Peace” at the Beijing International Forest of Friendship on April 24 alongside international dignitaries, followed by additional activations in Shanghai with global civic leaders, including Rotary representatives.PAX AGRICULTURA—Latin for “Peace Through Agriculture”—is designed as a globally inclusive movement, encouraging participation at every scale, from small urban gardens to large-scale agricultural restoration in former conflict zones. The model emphasizes community engagement, environmental stewardship, and cross-border collaboration as key drivers of long-term stability.The launch also aligns with 2026 as the United Nations Year of the Woman Farmer, with the organization placing a strong emphasis on elevating the role of women in agriculture. Through storytelling and field-based initiatives, PAX AGRICULTURA will spotlight women leaders working to sustain their communities under increasingly challenging conditions.In parallel, the initiative will collaborate with academic institutions, including the University of California, Berkeley, which recently established the Kuhn Initiative for Post-Conflict Development Studies, further advancing research and action at the intersection of agriculture, food security, and peacebuilding.As global populations are projected to reach nearly 10 billion by 2050, the organization positions agriculture as a unifying and actionable pathway to address systemic challenges at scale.About PAX AgriculturaPAX Agricultura is a global nonprofit initiative dedicated to advancing peace through food security, regenerative agriculture, and community empowerment. Founded by Heidi Kühn, the organization connects local action with global collaboration to build resilient, self-sustaining communities around the world. www.paxag.org

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