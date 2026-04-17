IvyGro Launches AI-Powered Real Estate Platform Delivering Significant Savings for Illinois Homebuyers

IvyGro: AI-Powered Real Estate Solution for Homebuyers & Sellers

AI-powered property search and commission rebates help homebuyers save thousands at closing.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IvyGro, an innovative real estate technology platform, is redefining the homebuying experience with the launch of its AI-powered property search and commission rebate solution. Designed to connect buyers with licensed real estate professionals while reducing transaction costs, IvyGro offers a modern, cost-efficient approach to navigating today’s competitive housing market.At its core, IvyGro leverages advanced artificial intelligence to streamline property discovery and match buyers with homes that align with their preferences, budget, and lifestyle. By integrating smart search capabilities with real-time listing data, the platform simplifies what has traditionally been a time-consuming and complex process. Users can browse active listings, access market insights, and receive personalized recommendations—all in one centralized interface.What sets IvyGro apart is its commitment to transparency and savings. Through its commission rebate model, eligible homebuyers can receive a portion of the agent’s commission at closing—potentially saving thousands of dollars. This approach challenges the traditional real estate model and empowers buyers with greater financial flexibility during one of life’s most significant investments.“IvyGro was built to put buyers first,” said a company spokesperson. “We believe that technology can remove friction, increase transparency, and return meaningful savings to consumers. Our platform is designed to make homebuying smarter, faster, and more rewarding.”In addition to its AI-driven search and rebate offerings, IvyGro connects users with licensed real estate professionals affiliated with partner brokerages. This ensures that buyers receive expert guidance throughout the transaction process, from initial search to closing. The platform emphasizes compliance and quality by working exclusively with qualified agents and adhering to state-specific regulations.Currently available in Illinois, IvyGro is positioned to serve a wide range of buyers—from first-time homeowners to experienced investors—by combining cutting-edge technology with personalized support. The platform also offers tools for sellers, including streamlined listing services and exposure to a growing network of motivated buyers.As the real estate industry continues to evolve, IvyGro represents a new generation of proptech solutions focused on efficiency, accessibility, and consumer value. By blending AI innovation with practical financial benefits, the company is setting a new standard for how people search for and purchase homes.For more information, visit www.ivygro.com or contact IvyGro at info@ivygro.com.

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