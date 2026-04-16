MISS HUMBLEBEE’S ACADEMY RELAUNCHES WITH EXPANDED CURRICULUM AND LESSON BUILDER AHEAD OF SUMMER LEARNING SEASON

A child engages with Miss Humblebee’s Academy on a tablet, exploring interactive lessons within the platform’s structured early learning curriculum designed to support kindergarten readiness and daily skill-building.

Miss Humblebee’s Academy relaunches early learning platform with 3,000 lessons and Lesson Builder, supporting families and educators ahead of summer learning

What began as a curriculum has evolved into a more flexible platform, one that supports how children actually learn and gives families and educators tools that adapt to their needs.” — Crystal Labbe, founder and CEO of Miss Humblebee’s Academy

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MISS HUMBLEBEE’S ACADEMY RELAUNCHES WITH EXPANDED CURRICULUM AND LESSON BUILDER AHEAD OF SUMMER LEARNING SEASONTrusted by more than 500,000 families, the growing platform now offers both ready-to-use early learning curriculum and customizable lesson creation tools for families, educators, and organizations nationwide and in 81 countriesMiss Humblebee’s Academy today announced the relaunch of its expanded early learning platform, designed for children ages 3 to 6 and used by more than 500,000 families worldwide. The relaunch reflects the company’s next phase of growth: combining a trusted, ready-to-use curriculum with new tools that allow educators and other users to create their own interactive learning experiences.Since 2012, Miss Humblebee’s Academy has supported early learners through engaging, standards-aligned content designed to build strong academic and developmental foundations. The expanded platform now offers two clear solution paths: Curriculum, which provides structured early learning experiences for children, and Lesson Builder, which gives educators, schools, and other creators the ability to build interactive lessons tailored to their own goals and learners.The curriculum includes more than 3,000 interactive lessons grounded in the Science of Reading and aligned to state and national standards. Designed for use at home, in classrooms, in homeschool settings, and in libraries, the platform supports literacy, math, science, creativity, social-emotional learning, and kindergarten readiness through short, meaningful daily learning experiences.The relaunch comes as families and educators prepare for summer, when children benefit from consistent practice and strong routines that help prevent learning loss and support school readiness. Miss Humblebee’s Academy is designed to help children stay engaged through a structured “Daily 5” approach that can be completed in just 15 to 20 minutes a day.Lesson Builder expands the Miss Humblebee’s Academy platform beyond prebuilt content by allowing users to create their own interactive lessons within the same learning ecosystem. This gives educators, specialists, schools, and other organizations a way to build age-appropriate content that fits their specific instructional needs while still benefiting from the structure and usability Miss Humblebee’s Academy is known for.Built for today’s diverse learning environments, the platform includes multilingual support, accessibility features, progress tracking, and flexible implementation options designed to meet the needs of a wide range of learners and settings.“Our focus is not simply to offer more content,” Labbe said. “It is to offer the right kind of support. For some users, that means a strong, ready-to-go curriculum. For others, it means the ability to build and deliver their own interactive lessons. Miss Humblebee’s Academy is growing to serve both.”Miss Humblebee’s Academy is available nationwide and in 81 countries. Families, educators, schools, libraries, and organizations can learn more at www.misshumblebee.com About Miss Humblebee’s AcademyMiss Humblebee’s Academy is an early learning platform for children ages 3 to 6, serving families, homeschoolers, schools, and libraries since 2012 across the United States and in 81 countries. Used by more than 500,000 families worldwide, Miss Humblebee’s Academy offers more than 3,000 interactive lessons grounded in the Science of Reading and aligned to state and national standards. The platform helps children build strong foundations in literacy, math, science, creativity, social-emotional learning, and kindergarten readiness through engaging instruction, progress tracking, printable activities, multilingual support, accessibility features, and flexible learning tools, including Curriculum and Lesson Builder.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.