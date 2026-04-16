Canadian Author Nominated for 2026 International Impact Book Awards Author of the Year

True North: The Complete Trilogy by Keith Landry

Keith Landry, winner of two previous International Impact Book Awards, is recognized for his high-stakes political thriller collection, True North: The Trilogy.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In True North: The Complete Trilogy, author Keith Landry presents a powerful collection of three interconnected political thrillers that explore the vulnerabilities and resilience of a modern nation under siege. Combining fast-paced storytelling with realistic geopolitical scenarios, the trilogy offers a compelling look at how global forces can challenge the stability of even the most secure countries.

The story unfolds across three volumes, each building on the escalating crisis facing Canada. In A Nation Stands, subtle but dangerous threats begin to emerge as economic pressure and foreign influence quietly undermine national independence. Leaders struggle to recognize the magnitude of what is unfolding, setting the stage for deeper conflict.

In A Nation Falls, a devastating cyberattack cripples critical infrastructure, plunging the country into chaos and opening the door for external control. The final installment, A Nation Reckons, brings the conflict to its peak as resistance movements, determined leaders, and international pressure collide in a decisive struggle for the nation’s future.

Landry’s trilogy stands out for its realism and urgency, presenting a scenario that feels both fictional and strikingly plausible. The narrative does not focus solely on political systems; it also highlights the human experience within crisis. Ordinary citizens, government officials, and resistance networks all play critical roles, illustrating how individuals respond when freedoms are threatened and stability begins to collapse.

The inspiration behind True North reflects growing global concerns about cybersecurity, economic dependency, and the shifting dynamics of international power. Landry explores how modern warfare extends beyond traditional battlefields, emphasizing the role of technology and influence in shaping outcomes. His work encourages readers to consider how prepared nations truly are for the challenges of an evolving global landscape.

This trilogy appeals to readers who enjoy political thrillers, near-future fiction, and stories grounded in real-world tensions. It offers both entertainment and insight, making it especially engaging for those interested in global affairs and national security. The layered storytelling keeps readers invested while prompting reflection on the complexities of modern geopolitics.

Keith Landry brings clarity, intensity, and thoughtful perspective to his writing. His ability to weave action with meaningful themes results in a narrative that is both compelling and impactful.

Landry, a Canadian author and winner of two previous International Impact Book Awards, has been nominated for the 2026 International Impact Book Awards Author of the Year, further spotlighting his work and its timely themes of sovereignty, cyber warfare, and foreign influence.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/03LcaQDS

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