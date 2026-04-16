Speed Without Compromise: Rampart Fast-Tracks Delivery of Total Body, Total Team Protection® Without Tradeoffs

Rampart is the only Lead-Free ERPD Protection made without lead that enables you to safely Shed the Lead®

Rampart is able to consistently deliver next-generation radiation protection to your lab within 30 days

Hospitals shouldn’t have to choose between speed, protection, and a non-toxic lead-free environment. With Rampart, they don’t have to.” — Tom Livingston, Rampart Chief Executive Officer

VESTAVIA HILLS, AL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rampart, the global leader in enhanced radiation protection devices (ERPD), today announced a new benchmark in radiation and occupational safety: fully integrated, rapid-scale production of its industry-leading ERPD systems without compromise.

At a time when hospitals face mounting procedural demand, staffing shortages, and increasing pressure to improve safety standards, Rampart stands alone as the only vertically integrated provider of lead-free ERPD systems capable of delivering at scale—quickly, reliably, and without reliance on third-party supply chains.

From raw materials to finished systems in as little as five days, Rampart eliminates traditional bottlenecks that have long constrained innovation and access in radiation protection. Rampart is uniquely positioned to meet the demands of modern healthcare without sacrificing safety, quality, or time.

Built Different: Total Control, Total Confidence

Rampart’s speed and scalability are powered by a critical differentiator: it is the only manufacturer in the world producing lead-free bismuth acrylic, the foundational material behind its high-performance shielding systems.

This exclusive capability ensures:

-- Proprietary ClearShield Technology™ is the only medical grade attenuating acrylic without the toxic element of lead

-- Consistent access to sustainable 1mm lead-equivalent materials

-- Freedom from global supply chain disruptions and third-party dependencies

-- Uncompromised product quality and performance at scale

While others in the market face material constraints—resulting in reduced attenuation characteristics, shield size, or room coverage—Rampart continues to deliver full-coverage, high-performance protection without tradeoffs.

Proven at Scale: 250,000+ Procedures and Counting

With more than 250,000 procedures performed worldwide, care teams across electrophysiology, interventional cardiology, vascular surgery, and interventional radiology environments are already working completely lead-free without sacrificing protection.

Rampart delivers:

-- ≥99% attenuation1

-- 20x greater protection compared to standard lead aprons and shields1

-- Total Body, Total Team Protection across the entire care environment with no added weight to providers or on top of the patient table.1,2 Competitive systems that add increased density and weight to the patient table have been shown to increase radiation in order to maintain image quality.3,4,5

This combination of performance and adoption has positioned Rampart as the trusted partner for institutions redefining radiation safety standards.

Beyond the Product: The Rampart Way

Rampart’s leadership extends beyond manufacturing. With the recent expansion of its Installation Engineering and Project Management team and in-house physicist expertise, the company now delivers a fully integrated, consultative experience designed to optimize both safety and clinical workflow and reduce lab downtime.

Through its proprietary Rampart Way approach, hospitals benefit from:

-- A consultative approach to room design, informed by real clinician input

-- Seamless integration with imaging systems and procedural workflows

-- Faster, more cost-effective implementation timelines, minimizing or eliminating lab downtime

-- Durable, lead-free, and sustainable system design for long-term usability, with confidence reinforced by real-time dosimetry

Rampart partners with healthcare systems from planning through installation and beyond—providing expert support, training, and continuous optimization to ensure long-term success.

A New Standard for Radiation Protection

“As healthcare evolves, so must the standards for safety, scalability, and performance,” said Tom Livingston, Rampart Chief Executive Officer. “Hospitals shouldn’t have to choose between speed, protection, and a non-toxic lead-free environment. With Rampart, they don’t have to.” By combining vertical integration, unmatched material control, proven clinical performance, and a consultative partnership model, Rampart is not just meeting the needs of modern healthcare—it is setting the new standard.

1. Emory RCT: J Soc Cardiovasc Angiogr Interv., doi.org/10. 1016/j.jscai.2023.101184

2. Lancer Smith/Nova Lumina LLC (2023): Rampart Radiation Scatter Report. TR-007-DHF-001/DHF-002 (M1128 V2, L148-MPS, L148-TMS) REV A (Rampart, 2023) / Assumptions: 520 cases/year, 11 minutes of fluoro time, LAO 20/Caudal 20, no lead aprons

3. Garcia S. Evaluating standard shielding versus novel enhanced radiation protection devices (ERPD) in the cardiac catheterization laboratory. Presented at: CRT; March 2026.

4. Frizzell J, Gurevich S, Schmidt CW, Sitarameshemani S, Guddeti R, Haddox K, Riley R, Henry TD, Kereiakes DJ, Kong J, Rudick S, Tribble S, Harper B, Bias A, Garcia S. Comparative effectiveness of a novel scatter radiation shielding system versus standard shielding. Presented at: TCT; October 2025.

5. Data on file.

ABOUT RAMPART

Rampart is a Birmingham, Alabama–based medical device company redefining interventional radiation safety through rigorous clinical evidence. Visit www.rampart.com to learn more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.