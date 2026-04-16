SCCG Management Announces Appointment of Michael Silberling as Chairman

Previously serving as CEO of Metropolitan Gaming, Silberling has led the organization since 2021, overseeing strategic portfolio optimization.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a leading global advisory firm specializing in gaming, sports betting, and iGaming, today announced the appointment of Michael Silberling as Chairman of SCCG Management. In this role, Silberling will provide strategic guidance to SCCG’s executive leadership team, supporting the company’s continued global expansion, partnership development, and long-term growth initiatives across the gaming and entertainment ecosystem.

Silberling brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience across international gaming, hospitality, and resort operations. Previously serving as CEO of Metropolitan Gaming, Silberling has led the organization since 2021, overseeing strategic portfolio optimization, international market focus, and brand repositioning initiatives.

Under his leadership, Metropolitan Gaming recently divested its interest in Emerald Resort and Casino, enabling the company to focus on strengthening its presence in key markets such as the United Kingdom and Egypt, while advancing a rebranding of its flagship Mayfair property. The transaction, completed with a consortium controlled by Tsogo Sun, reflects Silberling’s disciplined approach to capital allocation and long-term value creation.

Silberling’s career spans some of the most recognized names in the global gaming industry. He began his career in Nevada in casino management before joining Caesars Entertainment, where he served from 2008 to 2014 as President of International Operations. During this time, he also held the role of Managing Director at London Clubs International, overseeing casino operations across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and contributing to the successful launch of new properties in Cairo, Glasgow, and Leeds.

Prior to his current role, Silberling served as CEO of Affinity Gaming in Las Vegas, where he drove significant operational growth, and as Chief Operating Officer of Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, where he oversaw a diverse portfolio of properties including Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, and international assets in Canada and beyond.

“Michael is a highly respected global leader whose experience across international gaming markets, operations, and strategic transactions makes him an exceptional addition to SCCG,” said Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management.

As Chairman, Silberling will collaborate closely with SCCG’s leadership and global partner network, offering strategic insights on international market expansion, operational excellence, mergers and acquisitions, and emerging opportunities across regulated and developing gaming jurisdictions.

Silberling, originally from Palo Alto, California, currently resides in London. He holds an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management and began his career as a management trainee at Harrah’s Entertainment, building a foundation that has supported decades of global leadership in the gaming industry.

His appointment further strengthens SCCG Management’s advisory platform, reinforcing the company’s commitment to partnering with industry leaders who bring deep expertise, global perspective, and a proven track record of success.

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 130 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 34 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering iGaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures. https://sccgmanagement.com/

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