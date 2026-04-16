Climbing Bubbles: How To Increase Your Creative IQ Inspires Everyday Innovation and Growth

Climbing Bubbles: How To Increase Your "Creative IQ" by Patrick Sanaghan

Patrick Sanaghan demonstrates how creativity can be developed through practical strategies, helping readers strengthen problem-solving and unlock potential.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where innovation and adaptability are more important than ever, Climbing Bubbles: How To Increase Your Creative IQ by Dr. Patrick Sanaghan offers a refreshing and empowering perspective on creativity. The book challenges the long-held belief that creativity is reserved for artists and instead positions it as a universal skill that anyone can cultivate and improve.

Drawing on more than twenty years of research in leadership and organizational development, Sanaghan presents a compelling argument that most individuals are already engaging in creative thinking on a daily basis. He introduces the concept of “practical creatives,” highlighting how everyday problem-solving, decision-making, and imagination are rooted in creative processes that often go unrecognized.

The book provides readers with more than 50 practical strategies and exercises designed to enhance creative thinking. Each method is crafted to be accessible and immediately applicable, enabling readers to integrate creativity into both personal and professional aspects of their lives. Sanaghan emphasizes that creativity functions much like a muscle, requiring consistent practice and attention to grow stronger over time.

Sanaghan’s motivation for writing the book emerged from his extensive experience working with leaders and teams navigating complex challenges. He observed that many people underestimated their own creative abilities, despite routinely demonstrating innovative thinking. This realization inspired him to create a guide that helps individuals recognize, develop, and apply their inherent creativity with confidence.

Ideal for professionals, educators, leaders, and lifelong learners, Climbing Bubbles offers a practical roadmap for enhancing problem-solving skills and fostering innovation. Its clear, concise approach ensures that readers can quickly implement the strategies presented, leading to meaningful improvements in how they approach challenges and opportunities.

Dr. Patrick Sanaghan is a distinguished leadership consultant, educator, and researcher known for his work in organizational effectiveness and creative development. Throughout his career, he has helped individuals and institutions strengthen their capacity for innovation, collaboration, and strategic thinking, making him a trusted voice in the field of leadership and creativity.

With its engaging insights and actionable guidance, Climbing Bubbles: How To Increase Your Creative IQ stands as a timely resource for anyone seeking to unlock their creative potential and thrive in an increasingly complex world.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/0hjvm6Dl

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