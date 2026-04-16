Black Heart Association to Provide Free Women’s Heart Health Screenings at Dallas Pulse Volleyball Game

Black Heart Association founders, Tara and husband Fredrick Robinson

BHA brings its H.I.P.S. initiative courtside, turning game day into a community-based cardiovascular awareness experience

Through H.I.P.S., we are reminding women that they can be health-focused, inspired, purposeful, and strong while prioritizing their heart.” — Tara Robinson, Co-Founder & CEO, Black Heart Association

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Black Heart Association (BHA), a nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to life-saving cardiovascular education and screenings, will provide on-site heart health screenings during the Dallas PULSE Pro Volleyball Activation Game on April 17, 2026. They will be set up outside the Comerica Center arena located at 2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco, TX 75034, from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM.Founded in 2017 by CEO and co-founder Tara Robinson following her survival of three heart attacks in one week, the Black Heart Association has grown into a national movement focused on prevention, early detection, and increasing access to critical cardiovascular care in communities across the country. BHA will provide free screenings and educational resources through its women-focused initiative, H.I.P.S. (Health, Inspired, Purposeful, Strong), which is sponsored by Eli Lilly. This effort is designed to empower women to better grasp their cardiovascular risk and adopt preventative measures for lasting health.The activation will provide attendees with access to:- Lipoprotein(a) [Lp(a)] screenings, a genetic risk factor not commonly included in standard testing- Body composition measures- Blood pressure screenings- Glucose and cardiovascular risk assessments- Women-focused heart health educationWhile the H.I.P.S. program is designed to empower women, screenings will be available to all attendees, including men, ensuring that everyone present has the opportunity to better understand their heart health and risk factors.By partnering with the Dallas Pulse, a professional women’s volleyball team, BHA continues to bring preventive care into spaces where communities are showing up, performing, and building connection. This initiative reinforces the importance of prioritizing heart health in environments that celebrate strength, endurance, and excellence.“Women are often conditioned to push through, to care for others, and to delay their own health. Through H.I.P.S., we are reminding women that they can be health-focused, inspired, purposeful, and strong while prioritizing their heart. At the same time, we welcome everyone in the room to take advantage of these life-saving screenings, because heart health impacts us all.”– Tara Robinson, Co-Founder & CEO, Black Heart Association.This activation is part of the Black Heart Association’s broader national effort to expand access to advanced screenings, including Lipoprotein(a), and to increase awareness of cardiovascular risk factors that impact communities across the country.For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with the Black Heart Association, please contact Willow at willow@tenenicole.com or (973)975-5673.ABOUT BLACK HEART ASSOCIATIONThe Black Heart Association (BHA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access to life-saving cardiovascular education, prevention, and screenings in communities within reach. Founded in 2017 by Tara Robinson, a three-time heart attack survivor, BHA focuses on raising awareness, advocating for equitable healthcare access, and empowering individuals to take control of their heart health. Through mobile health initiatives and community partnerships, BHA has provided free screenings to thousands nationwide and continues to expand its impact across the United States.

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