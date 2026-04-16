Lauren Dattolo selected as Top Entrepreneur in the Beauty Industry of the Year by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Lauren Dattolo at this year's annual awards gala at the Plaza Hotel in NYC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lauren Dattolo, Owner/ Makeup Artist at Lauren Dattolo Makeup and Spray Tanning , was recently selected as Top Entrepreneur of the Year in the Beauty Industry for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, honors only the most accomplished and influential professionals each year.Being selected as an award recipient within the IAOTP is a prestigious achievement; only a select group of distinguished professionals earn this elite membership each year. Honorees are chosen for their professional excellence, academic accomplishments, leadership capabilities, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All recipients are invited to attend IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the end of the year, a celebration dedicated to honoring the achievements of these top professionals.With over three decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Dattolo has certainly proven herself an expert in the field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. Dattolo is the lead makeup artist behind Lauren Dattolo Makeup and Spray Tanning, specializing in beauty for weddings and event makeup, spray tanning, and even one on one makeup lessons.She began with a career in fashion at Vera Wang while attending FIT in New York City. This gifted artist has always had an eye for beauty and detail while coordinating head to toe looks for her brides on their special day.After Vera Wang, she went on to become a personal shopper at Saks Fifth Avenue where she worked for several years with some of the world’s top designers including Armani, Gucci, Brunello Cucinelli and Rena Lange. Throughout her career in the fashion industry, she simultaneously became the unofficial makeup artist for all of her friends and family.Ms. Dattolo has always had a passion for cosmetics and attended classes taught by some of the master artists of Bobbi Brown, Laura Mercier and Nars. She also attended seminars at the Makeup Designory (MUD) School in Soho. She was a guest artist on the set of The Michael J. Fox Show with makeup department head Tricia Heine whose clients include Debra Messing and Kirsten Dunst. She has also glammed some of Bravo TV's Real Housewives of New Jersey.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to fashion, event planning, customer relations, public relations, social networking, marketing, management, sales, and makeup artistry.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Dattolo graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Dattolo has received numerous awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Her work has been featured in esteemed publications such as Martha Stewart Weddings and the online publication The Patch. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City next December for her selection of Top Entrepreneur of the Year in the Beauty Industry for 2026.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Dattolo for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Dattolo attributes her success to persistence and mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling as well as spending time with family. In the future, she looks forward to continuing to expand her business.For more information please visit: https://laurendattolo.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

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