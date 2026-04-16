ROCKSTAR WIRELESS APPOINTS EMERY MORRISON, FOUNDER OF FR8QU8NCY, AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, EXPANDING DISTRIBUTION

Emery “Wolf” Morrison as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

ROCKSTAR WIRELESS APPOINTS EMERY “WOLF” MORRISON, FOUNDER OF FR8QU8NCY, AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, EXPANDING NATIONAL DISTRIBUTION AND STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS

I’m excited to join Darius and team, Rockstar Wireless and continue my journey in the mobile telecom industry. The future is all about connecting in an authentic way.” — Emery Morrison

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rockstar Wireless, the culture-driven telecommunications brand redefining the wireless industry, today announced the appointment of Emery “Wolf” Morrison as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Morrison, who is also the Founder of Fr8qu8ncy, brings a powerful blend of telecommunications expertise, cultural marketing innovation, and global brand-building experience to the Rockstar Wireless leadership team.

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Founder. Operator. Culture Architect.

As the driving force behind Fr8qu8ncy, Morrison has built a platform focused on experiential marketing, celebrity and creator partnerships, content ecosystems, and community-driven brand growth. His work has consistently bridged the gap between culture and commerce—delivering measurable results for both emerging and global brands.

Known for his mantra, “I AM the Fr8qu8ncy of Success,” Morrison has been featured in Forbes and Bloomberg and has collaborated with some of the world’s most recognized companies, including Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, Vodafone, Warner Bros., CBS/Viacom, Anheuser-Busch, and Crayola.

His expertise spans:

• Direct-to-consumer (DTC) growth strategies

• Celebrity, influencer, and creator partnerships

• AI-driven marketing and content distribution

• Large-scale retail and global distribution deals

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Leading Rockstar’s Next Phase of Growth

As COO, Morrison will lead Rockstar Wireless’ operational strategy, focusing on:

• Accelerating nationwide subscriber growth

• Expanding retail and digital distribution channels

• Driving strategic partnerships across telecom, retail, and culture

• Enhancing customer acquisition through innovative, culture-first marketing

“Emery is a visionary builder who understands how to scale brands at the intersection of technology and culture,” said Rockstar Wireless leadership. “His leadership will be instrumental as we expand our footprint and redefine the wireless experience.”

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Major Distribution Expansion Through Cellpay Partnership

In conjunction with this announcement, Rockstar Wireless has expanded its national footprint through a strategic partnership with Cellpay adding access to over 25,000 additional retail locations across the United States.

This expansion significantly strengthens Rockstar Wireless’ distribution ecosystem, allowing customers to activate service, make payments, and engage with the brand across a vast network of high-traffic retail locations.

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Redefining the Wireless Experience

Rockstar Wireless continues to stand apart by offering:

• Access across all three major U.S. wireless networks

• Nationwide 5G connectivity

• Flexible, no-contract plans starting at $24.99 per month

• Instant eSIM activation and bring-your-own-device compatibility

• A culture-driven approach that integrates technology, lifestyle, and community

With Morrison’s leadership and expanded distribution capabilities, Rockstar Wireless is positioned for rapid national growth and long-term disruption of the traditional wireless market.

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About Rockstar Wireless

Rockstar Wireless is a next-generation telecommunications company delivering flexible, accessible, and culture-driven wireless services. Operating across all three major U.S. networks and supported by an expansive retail and digital distribution network, the company is redefining how consumers connect.

For more information, visit: www.MyRockstarWireless.com

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Media Contact

Rockstar Wireless

press@myrockstarwireless.com

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