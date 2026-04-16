Varsity Hype Partners with Publix Sports Park to Bring Live Streaming to All 13 Baseball Diamonds in Panama City Beach

Varsity Hype partners with Publix Sports Park in Panama City Beach, FL to deliver live streaming across all 13 baseball and softball diamonds

Varsity Hype expands at Publix Sports Park, delivering live and on-demand streaming across all 13 diamonds for every tournament.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL, FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Varsity Hype, a leading youth sports live streaming and technology platform, today announced an expanded partnership with Publix Sports Park in Panama City Beach, Florida, the Gulf Coast’s premier multi-sport destination. Through the partnership, Varsity Hype will install permanent camera systems across all 13 baseball and softball diamonds at the facility and provide full pay-per-view streaming coverage for every tournament hosted at the park.

Publix Sports Park is one of the most recognized youth sports complexes in the Southeast, drawing thousands of athletes and families from across the country each year for baseball, softball, soccer, football, and more. With Varsity Hype now covering every diamond, teams, parents, grandparents, and scouts will be able to watch the action live from anywhere in the world across Fields 1 through 12, as well as the park’s championship showcase field.

Varsity Hype delivers professional-grade HD live streaming without the need for volunteer camera operators, complicated production setups, or added work for park staff. Through Varsity Hype’s QR code technology and streaming platform, games go live automatically and are available on demand immediately after they end. Varsity Hype has also provided a white-labeled solution that allows Publix Sports Park to showcase its own branding across all live streams and on-demand content.

“Growing our partnership with Publix Sports Park is a massive moment for Varsity Hype and for youth baseball,” said Jorge Ortiz, Founder and CEO of Varsity Hype. “We’re helping bring more diamonds online in one of the premier destinations in the country and making every game instantly accessible, on demand, and available around the world. Families shouldn’t have to choose between being there and staying connected. Now they don’t have to.”

Publix Sports Park is a world-class sports complex located along the sugar-white shores of Panama City Beach, Florida. The facility hosts hundreds of regional and national tournaments each year and is widely recognized as one of the top sports tourism destinations in the country. Its championship-caliber fields, modern amenities, and beachside location make it a premier destination for competitive youth sports.

Through Varsity Hype’s pay-per-view tournament model, event organizers and the park gain a turnkey revenue stream with virtually no operational lift. Fans can purchase access directly through a dedicated white-labeled web platform powered by Varsity Hype, giving them instant access to live games, replays, highlights, and on-demand archives. Coaches and scouts can also use the footage for player development and recruiting evaluation.

About Varsity Hype

Varsity Hype is a leading live streaming and sports camera technology platform serving more than 3,000 organizations nationwide. The company provides done-for-you permanent camera installations, 24/7 live streaming, on-demand archives, highlight tools, and built-in revenue solutions for sports complexes, schools, leagues, and parks and recreation programs. No staff. No hassle. Just professional coverage, automatically. Learn more at www.varsityhype.com.

About Publix Sports Park

Publix Sports Park is Panama City Beach’s premier sports tourism and community recreation destination, featuring 12 synthetic turf fields, championship facilities, and world-class amenities set against the backdrop of the Gulf of Mexico. The complex hosts hundreds of regional and national tournaments each year across baseball, softball, soccer, football, lacrosse, and field hockey. Located at 50 Chip Seal Parkway, Panama City Beach, FL 32407. Learn more at www.playpanamacitybeach.com.

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