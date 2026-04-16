Anesa Miller, Award-Winning Author, Uses Fiction to Expose the Hidden Truths During Alcohol Awareness Month

Anesa Miller with her publisher, Vicki DeArmon (center), founder of Sibylline Press, and press mate Lora Chilton (left), at the Southern Festival of Books in Nashville

Anesa Miller exposes how early drinking can evolve into addiction, calling on families to recognize the warning signs before it’s too late

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Alcohol Awareness Month brings renewed attention to the impact of drinking, one statistic stands out: according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), a significant percentage of teens report having their first drink before the age of 15; an early start that is strongly linked to a higher risk of developing alcohol dependence later in life.

Award-Winning Author Anesa Miller is using fiction to explore what that reality actually looks like from the perspective of the people it affects.

Through her novels I Never Do This and Our Orbit, Miller tells the stories of young women who begin experimenting with alcohol at a vulnerable age, offering a raw and personal look at how addiction can take hold gradually, often without immediate warning signs.

“In each novel, there is a young woman who stumbles into drinking prematurely," Miller says. “I wanted to highlight that marijuana can be a gateway to bigger problems, yet one of the most dangerous addictions is alcoholism. It’s important not to take a casual attitude toward drinking.”

Miller points to what she sees as a growing cultural blind spot, where teenage drinking is often minimized or quietly accepted. In some households, parents allow drinking under supervision or host gatherings where alcohol is present, believing it creates a safer environment. But Miller warns that this approach can unintentionally normalize behavior that escalates over time.

“Teen athletes get away with so much,” she says. “Some parents have a lax attitude and allow their teens to drink in the house, or even host parties. Too often, we see teen drinking leading to heavier drinking.”

At the same time, Miller says the solution is not to make alcohol a “forbidden fruit,” but to approach the topic with honesty and awareness. Education, not avoidance, is key.

“Teens should understand the real dangers,” she explains. “This is a vulnerable stage of life. There are so many pressures, from fitting in socially to navigating identity and relationships. That combination can make risky behaviors feel normal.”

In both novels, Miller brings those pressures to life, weaving in family dynamics, peer influence, and emotional struggles that often go unspoken. In Our Orbit, she includes an intervention that highlights the importance of family involvement and early action, as well as pathways to recovery, such as 12-step programs in a school setting.

“I wanted to show there is help and there is hope,” Miller says. “When families step in and support their child, it can change everything.”

With I Never Do This, Miller takes a more personal approach, showing that recovery is not one-size-fits-all. “Everyone’s rock bottom is not the same,” she says. “For my character, there was a way back. I wanted readers to see that even after mistakes, there is still a path forward.”

By addressing alcoholism through fiction, Miller hopes to open the door for more honest conversations between teens and parents, before early experimentation turns into something much harder to reverse.

About the Author

Anesa Miller is an award-winning author, poet, and essayist known for her emotionally resonant fiction that explores family, identity, and the complexities of addiction and belonging. A native of Wichita, Kansas, she holds a Ph.D. in Slavic Languages and Literatures and an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Idaho. Her work has appeared in publications including The Kenyon Review and Spoon River Poetry Review, and she is a recipient of an Ohio Arts Council Individual Artist Fellowship. Miller is the author of I Never Do This and Our Orbit, the latter a Next Generation Indie Book Award finalist, and she now writes full-time, dividing her time between Ohio and Arizona.

To learn more about Miller and her work, click here: https://anesamiller.com/

Anesa Miller is available for interviews.

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