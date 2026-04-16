Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine Named Featured Guest for the 24th Annual Greater Portland Festival of Nations

Women in Need's annual greater Portland Festival of Nations returns on July 25, 2026, adding the Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine as featured guest.

We are honored to welcome the Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine as a featured guest for this year’s festival” — Michael Odokara-Okigbo

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This summer, Deering Oaks Park will once again transform into a living tapestry of cultures, color, and community as the 24th Annual Greater Portland Festival of Nations returns on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Presented by Women in Need (WINI), this year’s festival proudly welcomes the Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine as a featured guest—bringing an expanded, immersive experience for families and the next generation.

This year’s theme, “Where Culture Meets Imagination,” reflects a special collaboration with the Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine—highlighting the power of creativity, play, and storytelling in bringing cultures to life for the next generation.

Building on the momentum of last year’s celebration, which brought together thousands from across Maine and beyond, the 2026 festival continues its mission of uniting communities through culture, creativity, and shared experience. With hundreds of flags, global cuisines, live performances, and storytelling traditions from around the world, the Festival of Nations remains one of Maine’s most vibrant multicultural gatherings—now with an even stronger focus on how culture is experienced, learned, and imagined by young minds.

This year, the addition of the Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine introduces a new dimension of interactive learning and play. Known for inspiring imagination through hands-on exhibits and performance-based education, the museum will lead a dynamic lineup of activities designed to engage children and families across cultures—transforming the festival into an even more inclusive, multi-generational experience where culture is not only seen and heard, but actively explored.

“We are honored to welcome the Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine as a featured guest for this year’s festival,” said Michael Odokara-Okigbo, Executive Director of the Greater Portland Festival of Nations. “Their commitment to creativity, education, and inclusive experiences aligns seamlessly with our mission—to bring people together and celebrate cultures from around the world, especially for the next generation.”

“The Children’s Museum and Theatre is grateful and excited to be a featured guest at the Festival of Nations this year. We look forward to tabling at this integral community event, where children and families get creative and enjoy playful art-making together. We’re passionate about creating meaningful and engaging art experiences for children,” said Starr Kelly, Director of Education. “The Festival of Nations is a perfect opportunity to celebrate creativity and cultural connection with families across our community.”

Now in its 24th year, the Greater Portland Festival of Nations continues to serve as a powerful platform for cultural exchange—featuring international music and dance performances, artisan vendors, global cuisine, and community storytelling. Organized by Women in Need, the festival reflects a deep commitment to uplifting immigrant communities and fostering unity through cultural celebration.

With the addition of the Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine and this year’s theme, “Where Culture Meets Imagination,” the 2026 festival promises to be its most engaging and family-centered experience yet—inviting attendees not just to celebrate culture, but to experience it in new and meaningful ways.

Event Details

Event: 24th Annual Greater Portland Festival of Nations

Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026

Location: Deering Oaks Park, Portland, Maine

Host: Women in Need (WIN)

Admission: Free (food and goods available for purchase)

About Women in Need Inc (WINI)

Women in Need is a Maine-based nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to supporting immigrant families and underserved communities through housing, education, legal advocacy, and cultural integration. Since 1997, WIN has proudly organized the Greater Portland Festival of Nations as a cornerstone event celebrating Maine’s diverse communities.

About the Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine

The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine is a nationally recognized institution that inspires discovery and imagination through interactive exhibits, educational programming, and performing arts experiences for children and families.

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