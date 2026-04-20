Author Releases Seventh Book Offering Strategies for High-Conflict Custody Battles

We Surthrived a Narcissist Book

Author Shares Her Secrets, Sanity, and Strategies in Her 7th Book

I lost to a narcissist, I learned, and I came back stronger. I won my child a happy childhood—with me in it.” — Grace Wroldson

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “I went through the system, learned from it, and turned those lessons into something other mothers can use.”Author Grace announces the release of her seventh book for mothers, We Surthrived a Narcissist—Believe You Can Too!, a resource focused on navigating high-conflict co-parenting dynamics and the challenges of custody battles.Drawing from her personal experience with a prolonged custody dispute and post-separation conflict, Grace shares practical strategies, mindset shifts, and decision-making frameworks designed to help mothers remain focused, prepared, and resilient under pressure.“This book is about learning how to think clearly and act strategically in difficult situations,” Grace says. “I wrote it for mothers who feel overwhelmed and need a structured way forward.”The book outlines approaches to:-Navigating complex custody and co-parenting situations-Improving organization, documentation, and preparedness-Managing conflict and communication with a high-conflict co-parent-Rebuilding emotional clarity and stability during prolonged legal stress-Developing practical strategies for long-term parenting outcomesGrace introduces readers to concepts such as the “Skillful-Means” and the “Castle & Curtain Strategy,” which emphasize preparation, boundaries, and measured responses in high-stakes environments.This latest release builds on six previous titles focused on similar themes, including:1. Co-Parenting with a Narcissist: 7 Self-Rules to Stay Sane2. How To Fight a Narcissist In Family Court and Win3. Co-parenting with a Sociopath: Survival and Sanity Guide4. How To Survive a Custody Battle with a Narcissist5. Tame the Narcissist!5. Wisdom for Ending the Co-Parenting War & a Custody Battle with a NarcissistGrace writes under a pen name and emphasizes that her work is based on lived experience, personal research, and lessons learned over time.“I’m not a legal or mental health professional,” she explains. “I’m a survivor who went through a long and difficult process, sought out information, and developed practical ways to navigate it. My goal is to share valuable insights so others can make more informed decisions.”Her work focuses on helping mothers move from reactive decision-making to a more structured and intentional approach when dealing with high-conflict co-parenting situations.We Surthrived a Narcissist—Believe You Can Too! is now available through major online retailers, including Amazon.About the AuthorGrace is an author and mother who writes about high-conflict co-parenting and custody-related challenges with narcissistic exes. Through her books and content, she provides strategies and frameworks intended to help mothers navigate complex family dynamics with greater clarity and confidence.Media Contact:Grace WroldsonGrace.W.Wroldson@gmail.com‪1 (802) 681-4060

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