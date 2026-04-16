Commissioner Sid Miller Invites Schools to Celebrate Texas Fruit and Vegetable Day 2026

Texas schools encouraged to highlight Texas-grown produce on Friday, April 17, and submit contest entries by April 30.

AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is urging schools across the state to recognize Texas Fruit and Vegetable Day by spotlighting Texas-grown produce and engaging students in healthy eating activities. Schools are also encouraged to share their campus celebrations on social media.

The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) has communicated with school nutrition directors, offering resources for participating and announcing a contest that will recognize outstanding efforts.

"Celebrating Texas Fruit and Vegetable Day reminds students that healthy choices support Texas farmers, ranchers, and producers," Commissioner Miller said. "When schools put fresh fruits and vegetables front and center, they help students build lifelong habits while showcasing the incredible variety of products grown right here in Texas."

Schools can celebrate on Friday, April 17, with simple, high-impact activities such as featuring a Texas-grown fruit or vegetable on the menu, hosting a taste test, decorating cafeterias, or incorporating short classroom or cafeteria-based learning activities focused on nutrition and Texas agriculture.

Schools are also encouraged to participate in the “Rooted in Texas: Fruit & Veggie Day Contest.” This collaborative effort between TDA and the Texas Association for School Nutrition will recognize creative and engaging efforts to promote Texas-grown fruits and vegetables on campus. Eligible entries may include photos or videos of decorations and activities, menu highlights, and examples of student engagement. Contest submissions are due April 30, 2026.

Judging will emphasize creativity, student engagement, a strong Texas-grown focus, and overall impact. TDA resources for school nutrition teams outline the contest’s recognition and prize opportunities tied to student engagement and agricultural education.

TDA and Commissioner Sid Miller continue to support schools in connecting students with nutritious foods and stronger ties to Texas agriculture. Schools can amplify their participation on social media using #TXFruitVegDay and help build statewide excitement around healthy eating and local produce.

To learn more about Texas Fruit and Vegetable Day, access participation resources, or enter the contest, visit https://squaremeals.org/News/SNP-News/Article/4073/Texas-Fruit-and-Vegetable-Day-2026.

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