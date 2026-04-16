A New Landmark Takes Shape: Construction Advances on the Future YMCA of the Palm Beaches’ Flagship Facility

YMCA of the Palm Beaches Construction YMCA of the Palm Beaches Under Construction

Rising at Lake Lytal Park, the highly visible project marks a major milestone in a historic public-private partnership.

From day one, our focus has been on delivering a facility that reflects the YMCA’s mission, a place designed to strengthen families, support youth, and bring people together.” — Dale Hedrick, CEO of Hedrick Brothers Construction

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The future of community health, youth development, and family connection is officially taking shape at Lake Lytal Park as construction progresses on the new YMCA of the Palm Beaches ’ flagship facility. The 55,000 square-foot community center currently under construction is part of a $75 million transformational project that includes the Y’s future Olympic-style skate park and Palm Beach County’s future aquatic Center. The project is designed to serve thousands in the community and will be rolled out in two phases. The Y’s Phase I community center will be a a full-service YMCA and Phase II will include a basketball gym, indoor track, and an innovative childcare center.With foundations complete and the structure now rising, the new two-story community center is beginning to reflect a vision years in the making, one inspired by the most innovative YMCA facilities across the country and designed to become a central hub for wellness, education, and opportunity. Hedrick Brothers Construction is serving as the general contractor in partnership with the YMCA of the Palm Beaches and serves alongside the Y’s capital development partners – Palm Beach County Parks & Recreation, PBK Architects , Team Pain Skate Parks and others.“This project reflects the very best of how a YMCA can partner with the community to build something so exceptional that will serve all,” said Tim Coffield, President and CEO of the YMCA of the Palm Beaches. “We looked to the most innovative and impactful YMCAs across the country and asked how we could bring those best practices home to Palm Beach County. The result is far more than a new building, it’s a forward-thinking community hub designed to strengthen families, expand access to wellness, and provide youth development resources for generations to come.”The new facility will triple the size of the current YMCA and, along with the aquatic center, serve approximately 18,000 community members annually, dramatically expanding the organization’s reach and community impact. Located along Southern Boulevard, where 60,000–70,000 vehicles pass daily, the center will serve as a highly visible and accessible destination for families throughout the region.The community center is part of a historic public-private partnership with Palm Beach County and is located adjacent to the County’s future aquatics complex and the Y’s future Olympic-style skate park. Together, the campus will create a comprehensive recreation and wellness destination for residents of all ages.Planned features include:- State-of-the-art fitness and wellness facilities- Teen youth engagement and resource center- STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) lab, robotics arena, and creative arts studio- Teaching kitchen and community health programs- Child watch, after-school care, and youth sports- Community meeting and partner agency space“The vision for the YMCA of the Palm Beaches was to create more than a building, it’s a community anchor designed to support wellness and connection for every generation,” said René Tercilla, Managing Senior Principal at PBK Architects, the design firm for the YMCA. “Our team drew inspiration from some of the most successful Y facilities nationwide to design a space that is built to serve the evolving needs of Palm Beach County for decades to come.”For Hedrick Brothers Construction, the project represents a meaningful investment in the future of Palm Beach County.“The YMCA has long been one of the most trusted and impactful organizations in our community, so being part of building its future home is incredibly meaningful for our team,” said Dale Hedrick, CEO of Hedrick Brothers Construction. “From day one, our focus has been on delivering a facility that reflects the YMCA’s mission, a place designed to strengthen families, support youth, and bring people together. We’re proud to help bring this vision to life and to see it taking shape.”Construction teams are currently completing structural work and progressing into vertical construction, marking a major milestone in the project’s timeline.Serving a diverse population of more than 424,000 residents within a six-mile radius, the new YMCA will focus heavily on teen programming, workforce readiness, and community health, areas identified as critical needs for the region.The facility is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026.###About YMCA of the Palm BeachesThe YMCA of the Palm Beaches has served the Palm Beach County community for more than 100 years, providing essential programs, activities, and services for thousands of children, seniors, and families annually. The Y’s mission is to ensure everyone has the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive in a safe and nurturing environment, regardless of the ability to pay. The organization has an active Capital Campaign to build a new community center, scheduled to open in late 2026. For more information, call 561.968.9622 or visit YMCAPalmBeaches.orgAbout Hedrick Brothers ConstructionHedrick Brothers Construction is a privately held, Florida-based construction management, general contracting, and design-build firm, serving clients since 1979. Headquartered in West Palm Beach with regional offices in Miami, Stuart, and Orlando, the company delivers high-quality commercial, institutional, multifamily, and luxury residential projects across the state. With a commitment to craftsmanship, integrity, and innovation, Hedrick Brothers provides full-service solutions including preconstruction, virtual design & construction (VDC), and complex project execution for both public and private sectors. Led by Founder and CEO Dale R. Hedrick, the company is recognized for its disciplined approach, collaborative culture, and long-standing relationships within the industry and community. For more information, visit HedrickBrothers.com.

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