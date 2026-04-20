Scott Tisch Debut Novel Explores America's Fastest-Growing Financial Crime

Synthetic Identity Blends Three Years of FBI Case File Research with Noir Crime Fiction

MILLSBORO, DE, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Scott Tisch today announced the May 28, 2026 release of Synthetic Identity , a debut crime fiction novel that explores the world of synthetic identity fraud through the story of Danny Tyler, a man caught between his family's criminal enterprise and forces operating in even darker shadows.Synthetic identity fraud costs U.S. financial institutions billions annually and has been identified by the Federal Reserve as the fastest-growing form of financial crime in the country. Yet few people outside the banking industry understand how it works or why it is so difficult to detect.Tisch spent three years researching the subject through FBI case files, federal court documents, and interviews with fraud investigators and cybersecurity experts. That research forms the technical backbone of Synthetic Identity, grounding the novel's fictional world in the mechanics and psychology of real-world financial crime."What drew me in was not the money involved," said Tisch. "It was the patience. The people who do this well are not smash-and-grab criminals. They are builders. They create identities from nothing, nurture them for years, and exploit the gaps between systems that were never designed to talk to each other. I wanted to understand what kind of person does that, and what it costs them."The novel follows Danny Tyler, a man who spent four years trying to build a legitimate life after leaving his family's criminal enterprise. When the straight life does not take, Danny returns to Florida with a skill set that attracts attention from people with plans far bigger than anything his family has attempted.Advance readers have compared the novel to Breaking Bad, Catch Me If You Can, and the work of crime fiction authors Don Winslow, Dennis Lehane, and Michael Connelly.Synthetic Identity is the first book in the Tyler Network Series, with Book 2 scheduled for late summer 2026. Advance review copies are available upon request.BOOK DETAILSTitle: Synthetic Identity (Tyler Network Series, Book 1). Author: Scott Tisch. Release Date: May 28, 2026. Formats: Paperback ($16.99) and eBook. Categories: Crime Fiction / Noir, Organized Crime, Financial Thrillers. Available at Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and all major retailers.Universal Book Link: https://books2read.com/syntheticidentity ABOUT THE AUTHORScott Tisch is a crime fiction author based in Delaware. He spent three years researching synthetic identity fraud through FBI case files, federal court documents, and interviews with investigators and cybersecurity professionals. Synthetic Identity is his debut novel and the first book in the Tyler Network Series. The series explores characters operating in moral gray areas, guided by the tagline: "Maybe not good, but better." More information is available at scotttisch.com Author headshot and high-resolution book cover images available at scotttisch.com/press###

Synthetic Identity Full Book Trailer | Scott Tisch

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