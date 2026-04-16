Health Partners International Canada Celebrates Volunteers at Appreciation Tea April 23 in Oakville

Volunteer Crafters Thank you, volunteers! Children in Guatemala receiving their first Izzy Dolls!

Izzy Doll crafters and humanitarian volunteers to be honoured during National Volunteer Week April 19 to 25

From processing donated medicines and packing Humanitarian Medical Kits (HMKs) to crafting Izzy Dolls for children in crisis, HPIC’s volunteers are the heart of our mission.” — Lois Brown, President

OAKVILLE, ON, CANADA, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This National Volunteer Week, Health Partners International Canada (HPIC) will honour its dedicated volunteers at a special Volunteer Appreciation Tea on Thursday, April 23, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Oakville Distribution Centre, 2907 Portland Drive, Oakville, Ontario.From processing donated medicines and packing Humanitarian Medical Kits (HMKs) to crafting Izzy Dolls for children in crisis, HPIC’s volunteers are the heart of its mission—bringing compassion, care, and hope to vulnerable communities around the world. Each year, HPIC receives thousands of handmade Izzy Dolls and newborn items from hundreds of volunteers across Canada. These small, knitted dolls serve a dual purpose: they help pack medicines in an environmentally sustainable way and bring comfort to children living in crisis situations. For many children, an Izzy Doll is their very first toy.An official from MPP Stephen Crawford's office (Oakville) will join HPIC in recognizing the humanitarian and Izzy Doll volunteers in attendance with certificate presentations, celebrating their outstanding service and commitment.About Izzy DollsThe Izzy Doll initiative was inspired by Master Corporal Mark Isfeld, a Canadian peacekeeper whose mother began crafting small dolls for him to give to children he met on missions. After Mark’s death in 1994, the tradition was carried on by his comrades and later embraced by organizations like HPIC. To date, more than two million Izzy Dolls have brought comfort and hope to children in crisis around the world.About Health Partners International Canada (HPIC)Health Partners International Canada is a non-profit humanitarian charity dedicated to increasing access to medicine and restoring health and hope to vulnerable communities. As the only organization of its kind in Canada, HPIC serves as the charity of choice for gift-in-kind donations from Canada’s pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. Through its programs, HPIC equips volunteers, medical mission teams, and humanitarian organizations with Humanitarian Medical Kits (HMKs) and delivers large-scale provisions of medicines and medical supplies to global areas in need. Working with a trusted network of Canadian and global partners, HPIC provides medical relief, emergency response , and healthcare capacity building in vulnerable communities worldwide. Since 1990, HPIC has delivered $750 million worth of medicine, restoring health and hope for over 35 million people in 130 countries.Event Details:What: HPIC Volunteer Appreciation TeaDate/Time: Thursday, April 23, 2026 | 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.Location: Oakville Distribution Centre, 2907 Portland Drive, Oakville, Ontario L6H 5S4

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