CieloVision Brings Real-Time Spatial Intelligence on Glass-Media’s Rapid-Deploy Digital Poster Stands at GT World Texas

CieloVision brings AI-driven audience analytics & adaptive content through Glass-Media’s eco-conscious FibreCraft™ digital signage to live race weekend setting

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of an ongoing presence at GT World Challenge America, CieloVision will showcase its Spatial Intelligence platform through Glass-Media’s FibreCraft™ digital poster stands at the CieloVision GT World Texas powered by Samsung, taking place April 24-26 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin. CieloVision, the presenting sponsor of race weekend, is working with Glass-Media and Samsung Electronics America to demonstrate how spatial intelligence, smart signage and eco-conscious materials work together in a live, high-performance environment.

The installation combines CieloVision’s AI-driven platform with Glass-Media’s event-ready FibreCraft™ digital poster stands and Samsung displays – all powered by the Samsung Visual eXperience Transformation (VXT) cloud-native content management system. Together, the companies are delivering a fully integrated solution that can be deployed quickly across events, retail settings and other high-traffic venues.

“Motorsport creates a setting where timing and attention matter, which makes it a strong place to bring to life what spatial intelligence can do,” said Imre Szenttornyay, CEO of CieloVision. “We’re empowering organizations through our orchestration platform to essentially program the physical space, better engaging their customers thanks to seamless integration into existing systems. Working with incredible partners like Glass-Media and Samsung, we’re showing how real time data can shape content in the moment and make the experience more relevant for the audience.”

At the center of the installation is CieloVision’s platform, which uses AI and computer vision to generate real-time audience analytics and adapt content based on real-world conditions. The company’s spatial intelligence orchestration platform allows for organizations to activate the physical environment to better engage customers with relevant programming and messaging.

Deployed through Glass-Media’s portable poster stands, the platform creates a flexible, event-ready format that can be installed quickly without permanent infrastructure.

“Glass-Media’s FibreCraft-based poster stands are designed as a fully integrated, portable digital signage solution for live environments,” said Daniel Black, founder and CEO of Glass-Media. “By combining eco-conscious materials with CieloVision’s Spatial Intelligence platform and Samsung’s display technology, this installation highlights how advanced digital experiences can be deployed quickly and with far less complexity.”

The showcase also builds on Glass-Media’s collaboration with Samsung around FibreCraft™-based digital signage. Samsung’s VXT platform provides centralized, cloud-based control across the displays in Glass-Media’s portable poster stands, making it possible to update content remotely and keep messaging timely and relevant. Integrated with CieloVision’s platform, the system can also respond according to insights about audience presence, movement and engagement.

“Our work with CieloVision and Glass-Media demonstrates how Samsung VXT brings real-time adaptability to fast-moving environments like GT World Texas,” said Heather Gramcko, Head of Software and Solutions, Display Solutions, Samsung Electronics America. “As fan engagement varies from moment to moment during live events, brands and operators need to keep pace with content that resonates and captivates. VXT meets this need at the track and beyond, enabling seamless, dynamic content control across high-traffic, consumer environments.”

The GT World Texas race weekend – as well as the additional five events that follow across the nation – offers a real-world setting for the technology. With constant movement, shifting attention and limited windows for engagement, it mirrors the same kinds of challenges brands and operators face in retail stores, entertainment venues and other customer-facing environments.

CieloVision and Glass-Media will be onsite throughout the event, bringing together senior retail and brand executives in an energizing setting built to inspire conversation, connection and new ideas. More than a showcase, the gathering is an opportunity for retail innovators to exchange perspectives, cross-pollinate ideas and help push the industry forward. To schedule time to attend, please contact glassmedia@ideagrove.com and johnathan@trestlecollective.com.

About Glass-Media

Founded in 2014, Dallas-based Glass-Media is the leading provider of purpose-built, highly configurable digital signage solutions, recognized across the industry for world-class design, engineering excellence, precision fabrication, and continuous product innovation. Proudly ranked among the prestigious Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years (2023–2025), it’s a testament to the company’s sustained growth, relentless execution, and unwavering commitment to transforming the future of visual communication. Learn more at glass-media.com.

About CieloVision

CieloVision is a spatial intelligence platform that turns existing cameras into real-time business insight. By automatically surfacing operational issues and customer behavior as they happen, the platform helps organizations act faster, reduce manual effort, and improve in-store experiences. When integrated with Samsung VXT, CieloVision enables digital displays to respond dynamically to real-world conditions in real-time.

About Samsung Electronics America

Headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA), the U.S. Sales and Marketing subsidiary, is a leader in mobile technologies, consumer electronics, home appliances, enterprise solutions and networks systems. For more than four decades, Samsung has driven innovation, economic growth and workforce opportunity across the United States—investing over $100 billion and employing more than 20,000 people nationwide. By integrating our large portfolio of products, services and AI technology, we’re creating smarter, sustainable and more connected experiences that empower people to live better. SEA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. To learn more, visit Samsung.com. For the latest news, visit news.samsung.com/us.

Media Contacts

Idea Grove, on behalf of Glass-Media

glassmedia@ideagrove.com

Johnathan McGinty, on behalf of CieloVision

johnathan@trestlecollective.com

Samsung Display, on behalf of Samsung Electronics America

SamsungDisplayPR@merrittgrp.com

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