OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH & SAFETY ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF 2026 INDUSTRIAL HYGIENE AWARDS

OH&S, a trusted authority in worker safety-triad insights since 1932 is pleased to announce the winners of its 2026 Industrial Hygiene Awards.

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Occupational Health & Safety ( OH&S )—a trusted authority in worker safety-triad insights since 1932—part of Converge360, is pleased to announce the winners of its 2026 Industrial Hygiene Awards Founded in 2021, this awards program honors the outstanding product development achievements of health and safety manufacturers whose products are considered particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve industrial hygiene.Each winning product was selected for its innovation and its ability to significantly advance industrial hygiene practices and improve worker protection. The 2026 honorees represent a wide range of solutions designed to address evolving workplace hazards and elevate safety standards across industries.Winning companies and their products will be showcased across OH&S marketing materials, highlighted in the April/May issue of OH&S magazine, and featured on a dedicated winners section of the OH&S website.“This year’s Industrial Hygiene Awards highlight how innovation is transforming the way organizations identify, monitor, and control workplace exposures, with winners reflecting a clear shift toward connected, data-driven safety solutions,” said David Kopf, Executive Editor of OH&S. “Together, these technologies demonstrate the industry’s continued commitment to proactive risk management and stronger long-term health protection for workers.”Award WinnersArtificial Intelligence (AI) Tools/SystemsCorityOne Cortex AICority Software IncChemical SafetyTouchNTuff93-800AnsellConfined SpacesMSA ALTAIR io™ 6 Multigas DetectorMSA SafetyEducation & TrainingWorkforce Competency ProgramHoneywellEmergency Preparedness & ResponseD4H Crisis & Emergency ManagementEcoOnlineEmergency Showers / EyewashFendallHeating Jacket Accessory – Pure Flow 1000Emergency Eyewash StationPIP Global SafetyEnvironmental Protection & MonitoringRadiusBZ1 Area Monitor with MPS™ LEL SensorIndustrial ScientificErgonomicsHyFlex™ Precision Comfort Series gloves with AEROFIT™ TechnologyAnsellEye/Face ProtectionComfortSafePro - Magna LensMagna LensFacility SafetyPIGHandyPad™ Spill Alert Absorbent PadsNew PigFire SafetyMagidM-Defense™ FR Long Sleeve T-Shirt, UL Certified 2112Magid Glove and SafetyFirst AidREVIVE -- instant energy roundsSolid HydrationGas & Vapor DetectionRadiusBZ1 Area Monitor with MPS™ LEL SensorIndustrial ScientificHand ProtectionHyFlex™ Precision Comfort Series gloves with AEROFIT™ TechnologyAnsellHand Protection: Chemical/LiquidTouchNTuff93-800AnsellHand Protection: Cut/PunctureG-TekParadox™ 21-Gauge A8 Cut Resistant Glove (16-381)PIP Global SafetyHand Protection: Impact/VibrationMagidT-REX21G MAX Level 2 Breathable Impact Glove with Foam Nitrile Palm CoatingMagid Glove and SafetyHead ProtectionTraverse™ Full Brim Safety Helmet with MipsPIP Global SafetyHealth and Safety/CleanupATEX EasySwitch Wet-Dry VacEXAIR LLCHearing Conservation & Noise ReductionAllEarz™ Adaptive Hearing ProtectorCavComHeat Stress ProtectionHSS-100: Heat Stress SensorElectronics4AllIoT - Connected DevicesG8Blackline SafetyLab SafetyTouchNTuff93-800AnsellMonitoring Instruments / SensorsRadiusBZ1 Area Monitor with MPS™ LEL SensorIndustrial ScientificProtective ApparelPIPGORE-TEXPyradMulti-Hazard Hood with FanPIP Global SafetyRespiratory Protection: Fit TestingTSI Link™ for Respiratory ProtectionTSI IncorporatedRespiratory Protection: PPEMSA G1 Facepiece PlatformMSA SafetyRisk Assessment & ManagementTransformer Containment Bag™ SystemAndax IndustriesSafety Knives/CuttersSlice Smart-Retract Metal Handle Squeeze Trigger Utility KnifeSafety Products GlobalSDS Management/Services3E’s SAP Supplier SDS Loader3ESoftwareBlackline Live with ZoneAwareBlackline SafetyTotal Worker HealthRESTORE -- cough, cold, immunity supportSolid HydrationWarehousing / DistributionGlobal Industrial™ Auto Ride-On Floor Sweeper ScrubberGlobal Industrial###About Occupational Health & SafetyFounded in 1932, Occupational Health & Safety provides the workplace health and safety market with the latest news, information and insights. While it covers a wide variety of topics, every issue of its print/digital magazine, as well as all our online media and services, is committed to covering the foundational safety triad of industrial hygiene, PPE and training to keep workers safe and productive.About Converege360 For more than two decades, Convereg360’s readers have trusted their B2B industry insights and expert editorial voice in the areas of education, enterprise IT and development, safety, security and the channel. The company, a division of 1105 Media, brings its clients top-quality programs tailored to meet the nuanced needs of their businesses and connect them with the high-level, experienced professionals they want to reach.

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