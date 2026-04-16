OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH & SAFETY ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF 2026 INDUSTRIAL HYGIENE AWARDS
OH&S, a trusted authority in worker safety-triad insights since 1932 is pleased to announce the winners of its 2026 Industrial Hygiene Awards.WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Occupational Health & Safety (OH&S)—a trusted authority in worker safety-triad insights since 1932—part of Converge360, is pleased to announce the winners of its 2026 Industrial Hygiene Awards.
Founded in 2021, this awards program honors the outstanding product development achievements of health and safety manufacturers whose products are considered particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve industrial hygiene.
Each winning product was selected for its innovation and its ability to significantly advance industrial hygiene practices and improve worker protection. The 2026 honorees represent a wide range of solutions designed to address evolving workplace hazards and elevate safety standards across industries.
Winning companies and their products will be showcased across OH&S marketing materials, highlighted in the April/May issue of OH&S magazine, and featured on a dedicated winners section of the OH&S website.
“This year’s Industrial Hygiene Awards highlight how innovation is transforming the way organizations identify, monitor, and control workplace exposures, with winners reflecting a clear shift toward connected, data-driven safety solutions,” said David Kopf, Executive Editor of OH&S. “Together, these technologies demonstrate the industry’s continued commitment to proactive risk management and stronger long-term health protection for workers.”
Award Winners
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tools/Systems
CorityOne Cortex AI
Cority Software Inc
Chemical Safety
TouchNTuff® 93-800
Ansell
Confined Spaces
MSA ALTAIR io™ 6 Multigas Detector
MSA Safety
Education & Training
Workforce Competency Program
Honeywell
Emergency Preparedness & Response
D4H Crisis & Emergency Management
EcoOnline
Emergency Showers / Eyewash
Fendall® Heating Jacket Accessory – Pure Flow 1000® Emergency Eyewash Station
PIP Global Safety
Environmental Protection & Monitoring
Radius® BZ1 Area Monitor with MPS™ LEL Sensor
Industrial Scientific
Ergonomics
HyFlex™ Precision Comfort Series gloves with AEROFIT™ Technology
Ansell
Eye/Face Protection
ComfortSafe® Pro - Magna Lens
Magna Lens
Facility Safety
PIG® HandyPad™ Spill Alert Absorbent Pads
New Pig
Fire Safety
Magid® M-Defense™ FR Long Sleeve T-Shirt, UL Certified 2112
Magid Glove and Safety
First Aid
REVIVE -- instant energy rounds
Solid Hydration
Gas & Vapor Detection
Radius® BZ1 Area Monitor with MPS™ LEL Sensor
Industrial Scientific
Hand Protection
HyFlex™ Precision Comfort Series gloves with AEROFIT™ Technology
Ansell
Hand Protection: Chemical/Liquid
TouchNTuff® 93-800
Ansell
Hand Protection: Cut/Puncture
G-Tek® Paradox™ 21-Gauge A8 Cut Resistant Glove (16-381)
PIP Global Safety
Hand Protection: Impact/Vibration
Magid® T-REX® 21G MAX Level 2 Breathable Impact Glove with Foam Nitrile Palm Coating
Magid Glove and Safety
Head Protection
Traverse™ Full Brim Safety Helmet with Mips®
PIP Global Safety
Health and Safety/Cleanup
ATEX EasySwitch Wet-Dry Vac
EXAIR LLC
Hearing Conservation & Noise Reduction
AllEarz™ Adaptive Hearing Protector
CavCom
Heat Stress Protection
HSS-100: Heat Stress Sensor
Electronics4All
IoT - Connected Devices
G8
Blackline Safety
Lab Safety
TouchNTuff® 93-800
Ansell
Monitoring Instruments / Sensors
Radius® BZ1 Area Monitor with MPS™ LEL Sensor
Industrial Scientific
Protective Apparel
PIP® GORE-TEX® Pyrad® Multi-Hazard Hood with Fan
PIP Global Safety
Respiratory Protection: Fit Testing
TSI Link™ for Respiratory Protection
TSI Incorporated
Respiratory Protection: PPE
MSA G1 Facepiece Platform
MSA Safety
Risk Assessment & Management
Transformer Containment Bag™ System
Andax Industries
Safety Knives/Cutters
Slice Smart-Retract Metal Handle Squeeze Trigger Utility Knife
Safety Products Global
SDS Management/Services
3E’s SAP Supplier SDS Loader
3E
Software
Blackline Live with ZoneAware
Blackline Safety
Total Worker Health
RESTORE -- cough, cold, immunity support
Solid Hydration
Warehousing / Distribution
Global Industrial™ Auto Ride-On Floor Sweeper Scrubber
Global Industrial
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About Occupational Health & Safety
Founded in 1932, Occupational Health & Safety provides the workplace health and safety market with the latest news, information and insights. While it covers a wide variety of topics, every issue of its print/digital magazine, as well as all our online media and services, is committed to covering the foundational safety triad of industrial hygiene, PPE and training to keep workers safe and productive.
About Converege360
For more than two decades, Convereg360’s readers have trusted their B2B industry insights and expert editorial voice in the areas of education, enterprise IT and development, safety, security and the channel. The company, a division of 1105 Media, brings its clients top-quality programs tailored to meet the nuanced needs of their businesses and connect them with the high-level, experienced professionals they want to reach.
Mallory Bastionell
1105 Media Inc
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