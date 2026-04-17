Civil Claim Filed for Over $2.5 Million USD Against Rektron Group Inc. and Others

Civil claim filed by Moises Michan Portillo and 22 lenders, for over $2.5 million USD, for breach of employment contract and repayment of loans.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Civil claim filed for over $2.5 million USD against Rektron Group Inc., DL Hudson Limited, Plutus Partners Limited, and two individuals, Swapnil Mokashi and Sanjeev Shah Tolia.

The former Chief Operating Officer of Rektron Group Inc. (“Rektron”), Moises Michan Portillo, as well as 22 individual lenders, filed a Notice of Civil Claim in the Supreme Court of British Columbia in November 2025, as against Rektron Group Inc., DL Hudson Limited, Plutus Partners Limited, and two individuals, Swapnil Mokashi and Sanjeev Shah Tolia, who are directors, officers, or the de facto guiding minds, or alleged to be these things, of the three defendant companies.

Mr. Moises Michan Portillo alleges Rektron wrongfully dismissed him and breached his employment contract when they terminated him for cause without reason, thus avoiding the termination payment clauses of that contract. Mr. Michan also alleges defamation as to what the company said about him when they fired him, conspiracy, and extortion including threatening to withhold repayment of the loans described below if he did not abandon his employment claim and resign from the board of directors. Mr. Portillo seeks USD $432,000 in termination compensation owed under his executive employment agreement, plus additional damages for defamation, as well as aggravated and punitive damages, pre- and post-judgment interest, and full indemnity legal costs.

The 22 individual lenders are a group of people who loaned money to Plutus Partners Limited for its operations. They allege those funds were transferred to DL Hudson Limited and/or to Rektron Group Inc. and used for the capitalization of those two companies, without authorization. These 22 plaintiffs are collectively seeking USD $1.6 million, being the return of the funds lent to Plutus Partners Limited, a tracing of the funds, constructive trust over the funds transferred, damages against various parties, as well as aggravated and punitive damages, pre- and post-judgment interest, and full indemnity legal costs.

Mr. Portillo and the 22 lenders are represented by Goldmans LLP (contact: Jonathan Mesiano-Crookston at jmcrookston@goldmansllp.com or 1-416-867-1628). The action was filed in Vancouver, British Columbia and is proceeding as court file no. VLC-S-S-258971. Allegations made in all notices of claim are simply allegations until proven at trial.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.