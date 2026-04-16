Weiss Technik Expands Endurance Series with Faster Ramp Rates

Weiss Technik Endurance Chamber Sizes

New models, faster ramp rates for accelerated stress testing, and safety options

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Weiss Technik North America announces the expansion of its EnduranceSeries temperature and humidity test chambers, adding new chamber sizes, faster temperature change models, and enhanced configurations designed to help engineering and development teams accelerate validation and increase testing throughput.The expanded Endurance Series builds on its proven reliability with high performance models capable of heating and cooling at rates of up to 10 °C per minute, enabling users to reach target conditions more quickly and reduce overall test cycle times. Integrated safety configurations for hazardous product testing—including batteries and energy storage devices—support evolving compliance and risk management requirements.Test chamber volumes range from 7 to 54 cubic feet, temperature capabilities from –40 °C to +180 °C with–70 °C models, and humidity control from 10% to 98% RH, providing flexibility across a wide range of applications.Expanded Capabilities Designed to Expedite TestingThe updated Endurance Series delivers a broader range of models and performance enhancements to meet demanding environmental test requirements, including:• Expanded Model Range: A wider selection of chamber sizes—from compact chambers that fit through standard doorways to larger reach in models for oversized or batch testing.• Accelerated Temperature Change Rates: High performance configurations support heating and cooling rates up to 10 °C/min, shortening test cycles and improving development efficiency.• Precise Environmental Control: Temperature control of ≤ ±0.5 °C and uniformity of ≤ 2.0 °C ensure repeatable, reliable results.• Extreme Humidity Capability: The ability to achieve up to 98% RH at 95 °C enables realistic simulation of severe hot and humid conditions.• Safety Options for Hazardous Products: Safety options support safe testing of potentially hazardous materials, including lithium ion batteries and energy storage devices.• Energy Efficient Design: Engineered for up to 20% energy savings to reduce operating costs and support sustainability initiatives.• Low Environmental Impact: Uses R 449A low GWP refrigerant.• Intuitive Controls and Connectivity: A 10 inch touchscreen with the WEBSeasoninterface enables remote programming and monitoring, while USB, Ethernet, and dry contacts support seamless lab integration.• Scalable Software Integration: The S!MPATIplatform allows centralized control of up to 99 chambers.• Configurable Accessories: Ports, shelving, humidity filtration, solid state sensors, and other enhancements support customized test setups.The expanded Endurance Series provides advanced temperature and humidity simulation for industries including automotive, aerospace, defense, electronics, and battery development. With a broader range of models, faster ramp rates, and integrated performance and safety options, testing teams can streamline workflows and achieve reliable results more efficiently.Both pre engineered and custom solutions are available to meet unique application requirements.The expanded Endurance Series is available now. For more information or to request a quote, visit www.weiss-na.com ### Weiss Technik North America (WNA) is the U.S. market leader in environmental test systems, providing solutions that simulate conditions from earth to space—including temperature, humidity, altitude, vacuum, vibration, corrosion, dust, shock, and more.Weiss Technik is part of the Machinery and Equipment division of the Schunk Group, headquartered in Heuchelheim, Germany. With 23 additional Weiss Technik companies operating in 18 countries, Weiss Technik is the world’s largest manufacturer of environmental test systems.

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