New Children's Book on the U.S. Constitution Available on Amazon and other Retailers, in Time for America's 250th Anniv

Tara Ross's Children's Book on the U.S. Constitution Now Available on Amazon and other Retailers, Just in Time for America's 250th Anniversary

The Constitution was the product of real people, real arguments, and real compromise. Ten generations of Americans have lived under this document, and I want children to feel connected to that story.” — Tara Ross, Author

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Constitutional expert and award-winning author Tara Ross has officially launched her new children's book: We Created a Country: The Story of Our Constitution . The book is now available for purchase on Amazon ( https://a.co/d/07Vo2lwU ) and through major booksellers. Signed copies are available exclusively at taraross.com With America's 250th birthday on July 4, 2026 (now fewer than 80 days away!), We Created a Country arrives as families, educators, and homeschoolers across the country are looking for meaningful ways to mark the occasion. The book brings the Constitutional Convention to life for young readers, covering the animated debates, the essential compromises, and the principles that produced the most unique governing document in the history of the world.Beautifully illustrated by Kate E. Sands, We Created a Country divides the Founders' story into 11 sequential topics, each presented on a double-page spread. The format gives children a clear, digestible path through complex constitutional principles, equipping the next generation to understand and protect the republic they inherit.“The Constitution was the product of real people, real arguments, and real compromise,” said Ross. “Ten generations of Americans have lived under this document, and I want this generation of children to feel connected to that story. Not as a list of facts to memorize, but as something that belongs to them. Because it does. The Constitution has carried us through every crisis, every conflict, every moment when we were sure we wouldn't make it through. That's the story worth knowing right now.”We Created a Country is the latest in Ross's acclaimed series of American history children's books:--We Fought for Freedom: The Story of Our American Revolution, recipient of the 2024 NSDAR Excellence in American History Children's Book Award--She Fought Too: Stories of Revolutionary War Heroines, which highlights the contributions of women in the fight for independence--We Elect a President: The Story of Our Electoral College, an accessible introduction to the presidential election process for young readers.With the Semiquincentennial approaching and back-to-school season on the horizon, We Created a Country is positioned as an essential civics resource for the year ahead. Educators, homeschooling families, and parents looking for a meaningful Fourth of July gift will find it ready for summer reading and fall curriculum planning.# # #About the author: Tara Ross is a nationally recognized author and speaker known for her expertise on the U.S. Constitution and the Electoral College. She is the author of several books, including Why We Need the Electoral College?, Under God: George Washington and the Question of Church and State, and a series of historical and educational children’s books. Her PragerU video, Do You Understand the Electoral College?, is the platform's most-viewed video, with nearly 67 million views. A retired lawyer and a graduate of the University of Texas School of Law, Ross is a frequent guest on national radio and television programs and speaks to university, legal, and civic audiences across the country. She has contributed to prominent law reviews and newspapers and addressed audiences at institutions such as Brown University, the University of Virginia, and Mount Vernon. Learn more at taraross.com.

New Children's Book: The Constitutional Convention Story for America's 250th Birthday

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