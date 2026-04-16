District Cannabis Launches a Campaign to Make 4/20 a National Holiday

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- District Cannabis , a cannabis company operating in Washington, D.C., and Maryland, is launching a tongue-in-cheek campaign complete with a petition on Change.org calling on the White House to finally recognize what millions of Americans already know: 4/20 deserves federal holiday status.While the campaign begins in the nation’s capital, founder Andras Kirschner sees the mission as much bigger than the DMV. “Weeding the people goes beyond our zip code. We want to make cannabis more accessible, more accepted, and more celebrated nationwide,” said Andras.Partnering with Nick Cade’s Ugly Agency, the independent creative shop, the campaign is built out from the petition, turning this effort into a literal smokescreen for the brand’s rallying cry: “Weed The People,” transforming a local tagline into a cultural platform designed to travel coast to coast.The campaign, “Make 420 A National Holiday,” launches April 16 with a :30 spot, print ads, posters, stunts, social media, in-store activations and radio. The core campaign element, the online petition, is a gorgeously realized piece of satire that begins: “Millions of Americans already celebrate 4/20 like a national holiday. We’re simply asking the government to catch up. This country was built on pipe dreams—and that pipe was chock-full of Mary Jane.”The hero :30, a mixed-media film in the style of Terry Gilliam’s work for “Monty Python,” plays like a government PSA viewed after eating one too many edibles and blends revisionist History 101 with the political chaos of South Park, reimagining iconic American moments through a cannabis lens. Static images from the video, like a huge pipe being hoisted up to George Washington’s lips on Mount Rushmore, will be featured across the media executions.“4/20 is the Super Bowl of cannabis culture,” Kirschner said. “The one time of year when consumers, media, lawmakers and brands are all talking about cannabis at the same time. People all over the country celebrate the holiday, yet cannabis still isn’t federally legal. Legalization has moved faster in culture than it has in Washington, but now that the government is finally reconsidering cannabis classification, the timing felt right to ask them to reconsider their holiday calendar too.”The hero print image, featured at the top of the online petition, is a submarine-sized, hand-rolled that sits on the steps of the Capitol building. District Cannabis has promised that, once enough signatures are collected, they will deliver a hard copy of the petition to Congress—rolled into a giant spliff and placed on the steps. The strategy was to mix humor, populist enthusiasm, public participation and a giant joint of bureaucratic proportions that elevates 4/20 into the kind of cultural spectacle the media cannot ignore and the internet was born to spread.“We decided to meet absurdity with absurdity,” said Nick Cade of Ugly Agency. “If millions of Americans already celebrate 4/20 like a national holiday, why not make it official? We wrapped that effort in satire, civic theater, and stoner logic.” With a straight face, the online petition solicits the input of the White House, winking at the outdated, Prohibition-modeled federal position on cannabis use.ABOUT DISTRICT CANNABISDistrict Cannabis is a family-owned, vertically integrated cannabis company operating in Washington, D.C., and Maryland that is focused on providing high-quality flower and concentrate products at accessible prices. Famous for strains like Gelato Cake and Cherry Chem, they use advanced, AI-controlled, and eco-friendly cultivation technology. Founded in 2015, District Cannabis has a flagship dispensary in the Union Market neighborhood of D.C. and in Hagerstown, MD. The company emphasizes advanced AI-powered cultivation to enhance efficiency and maintain low, competitive pricing. The campaign establishes the brand as an advocate for legalizing marijuana at the federal level and making it accessible to all.

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