Captura Cyber Launches Specialist Scrutiny Service for Civil Cryptocurrency Expert Evidence

Captura Cyber

Captura Cyber addresses the 'Expert Bombshell' in civil litigation, providing specialist human interrogation of cryptocurrency evidence in high-stakes disputes.

Our role is to ensure the Court is presented with evidence that has been rigorously tested, not generated by a software tool. Technical complexity should never be used as a shield against the truth.” — Garren Hamilton

NORTH SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Captura Cyber, a global specialist in expert witness services and cryptocurrency investigation, today announced the launch of its independent scrutiny service for cryptocurrency expert evidence reports in civil litigation. This service ensures that technical claims meet the evidentiary standards of common law, providing defendants with an important mechanism to test the veracity of opposing evidence.

In civil disputes, defendants are often served with complex cryptocurrency expert reports - an 'Expert Bombshell' designed to create tactical technical noise and force settlements. These reports frequently rely on automated software outputs, the 'Black Box', without the necessary human expert interrogation required to ensure the findings are both reliable and admissible.

"In civil litigation, the 'Black Box' can be used as a tactical weight to overwhelm a defendant," said Garren Hamilton, Managing Director of Captura Cyber. "Our role is to ensure the Court is presented with evidence that has been rigorously tested, not just generated by a software tool. Technical complexity should never be used as a shield against the truth."

Captura Cyber’s 'Tri-Sector' pedigree - combining deep experience from law enforcement, academia, and private-sector fraud investigation - provides a unique vantage point for civil defence. The firm’s experts possess the authoritative voice needed to identify logical leaps, methodological failures, and technical obfuscations in opposing reports, ensuring that the 'technical truth' is built on forensic rigour.

This cryptocurrency expert evidcence scrutiny service is not merely about challenging opposing claims but about upholding procedural integrity. By testing the cryptocurrency evidence, Captura Cyber helps prevent the Court from being misled by unverified software findings and ensures that the technical narrative is grounded in fact.

The service is available immediately across primary common law hubs, including Australia, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and the United States. Litigators and corporate counsel representing defendants can engage Captura Cyber for a Preliminary Technical Assessment to determine the feasibility of challenging cryptocurrency-related claims.

About Captura Cyber:

Captura Cyber is a global leader in cryptocurrency litigation support, founded on the principle that technical complexity should never stand in the way of justice. With a presence in the world’s primary legal hubs, Captura Cyber provides litigators with the unshakeable clarity required to control the technical narrative in court. Captura Cybers cryptocyurrency experts —hailing from law enforcement, academia, and industry, deliver cryptocurrency tracing and cryptocurrency expert reports that transform cryptocurrency data into successful legal outcomes across common law jurisdictions.

Expertise Areas include: Cryptocurrency expert witnesses, cryptocurrency expert reports, cryptocurrency investigation, online fraud and theft investigation, cryptocurrency tracing, and service of process by NFT.

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