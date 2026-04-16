Saint Elizabeth University to Host “An Evening of Remembrance” Honoring Victims of the Armenian Genocide

Saint Elizabeth University hosts An Evening of Remembrance honoring the Armenian Genocide with Chris Bohjalian and Zulal Trio, April 22.

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saint Elizabeth University (SEU) will host An Evening of Remembrance: Honoring the Victims of the Armenian Genocide on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. on its campus at 2 Convent Road in Morristown. The event is free and open to the public.Presented by the Saint Elizabeth University Center for Holocaust and Genocide Education and sponsored by The Dadourian Foundation, the evening will bring together community members for a meaningful program of reflection, education, and cultural celebration.The event will honor the lives lost during the 1915 Armenian Genocide while highlighting the enduring resilience and richness of Armenian culture through food, music, and discussion.Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. with dinner and live entertainment from the Maldjian Family. At 7:00 p.m., the program will feature a discussion with acclaimed novelist Chris Bohjalian, whose work has explored themes of history, identity, and human rights. The program will be hosted by Vartan Abdo of the Armenian Radio Hour of New Jersey.The evening will conclude with a performance by the Zulal Trio, an internationally recognized a cappella ensemble known for preserving and performing ancestral Armenian folk songs.“Saint Elizabeth University is committed to education, remembrance, and the responsibility to bear witness to history,” said Dr. Rich Quinlan, Director of the University’s Center for Holocaust and Genocide Education and Chairperson of the History Department. “By bringing together scholarship, storytelling, and cultural expression, we create space not only to honor those who were lost, but to deepen understanding and ensure that these histories continue to be taught and remembered.”The event is free to attend, and advance registration is encouraged at: https://form.jotform.com/260675039311959 Details about upcoming events at Saint Elizabeth University’s Center for Holocaust and Genocide Education can be found at https://www.steu.edu/meet-seu/centers/hge/upcoming-events.html. About Saint Elizabeth University (SEU)Founded in 1899 by the Sisters of Charity of Saint Elizabeth, Saint Elizabeth University (SEU) is an accredited, private, four-year, Catholic institution located in Morristown, New Jersey. Originally established as one of the first Catholic colleges for women in the United States, SEU has since evolved into a coeducational, comprehensive university offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs across more than 39 areas of study.For over a century, SEU has been dedicated to advancing access, opportunity, and social mobility in higher education. The university consistently ranks among the top institutions nationwide for its impact on the social mobility of its students, many of whom are the first in their families to pursue higher education. Rooted in a tradition of service and leadership, SEU prepares graduates to make meaningful contributions to their professions, their communities, and the broader world.

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