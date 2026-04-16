Trailblazers From 23 Countries Celebrated at Second Edition of Forty Under 40 Global Awards 2026

The Global Trophy

Winners lose more than losers lose” — Samuel Leeds

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trailblazers From 23 Countries Celebrated at Virtual Forty Under 40 Global Awards



The Forty Under 40 Global Awards 2026 was successfully hosted as a prestigious virtual gathering, bringing together emerging leaders, innovators, and changemakers from across the world under the theme “Rise and Thrive.” The event delivered a powerful blend of thought leadership, storytelling, and global recognition, reinforcing the platform’s commitment to celebrating excellence and impact among young leaders under the age of forty.

The evening commenced with the Under 40 Champions Summit, a dynamic knowledge sharing segment designed to inspire and equip participants with actionable insights. The summit featured distinguished speakers who addressed critical themes shaping modern leadership and entrepreneurship in today’s dynamic global environment.

Mr. Richard Abbey Jnr, Founder and CEO of the Forty Under 40 Awards, opened the session with a Welcome Address that reinforced the platform’s mission to recognize and celebrate emerging leaders driving innovation, excellence, and meaningful community impact.

Mr. Jones Amegbor, Founder and CEO of PAYINC Group (PayAngel), spoke on the role of technology, artificial intelligence, and innovation in entrepreneurship. He emphasized that while passion is important, it must be supported by adaptability, customer focus, and a willingness to evolve, noting that the greatest risk in today’s environment is remaining stagnant. He further highlighted that technology and AI are tools to enhance, not replace, the entrepreneur.

Ms. Bobbi Trehan-Young, Head of Jury and CEO of Bobbi | London™, focused on the importance of leveraging networks, data, and multidimensional thinking to build globally competitive businesses. She underscored that while expertise creates opportunities, strong networks, clear values, and a defined purpose are critical in accelerating growth and expanding global influence.

Mr. Samuel Leeds, Founder of Samuel Leeds Property Academy, delivered a powerful message on mindset, highlighting that success is built on the foundation of failure. He stressed that challenges and setbacks are essential to growth, and that a winning mentality is developed through resilience, persistence, and the understanding that success and failure are interconnected.

Collectively, these conversations emphasized adaptability, resilience, and strategic thinking as essential tools for success in an evolving global landscape.

Following the summit, the program transitioned into the ‘Share Your Story’ segment, a deeply engaging and reflective component of the evening. This segment provided nominees with a platform to share their personal and professional journeys, highlighting the resilience and defining moments behind their

achievements. It reinforced the understanding that success is not solely measured by accolades, but by perseverance and impact.

The highlight of the evening was the official Awards Ceremony, where outstanding individuals were honored for their exceptional contributions across a wide range of industries.

The awards recognized excellence and the 2026 award recipients are here

https://acrobat.adobe.com/id/urn:aaid:sc:EU:7fb74432-0329-45d1-9849-8074ceb2976c

Forty under 40 Global Virtual Awards

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