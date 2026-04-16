How IQS Engineering Solutions Became a Leading Brass and Aluminium Forging Manufacturer in India

IQS Engineering Solutions is a leading Indian manufacturer of brass and aluminium forgings

IQS Engineering Solutions is a leading Indian manufacturer of brass and aluminium forgings, delivering high-precision, export-quality components globally.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global manufacturing landscape is shifting, and at the center of this transformation is India’s burgeoning engineering sector. Amidst this evolution, IQS Engineering Solutions has emerged as a powerhouse, solidifying its reputation as a premier Brass and Aluminium Forging Manufacturer in India . By combining metallurgical expertise with cutting-edge technology, the company has transitioned from a regional player to a global benchmark for precision-engineered components.The journey of IQS Engineering Solutions is a testament to the power of specialized focus. In an industry often dominated by steel, IQS recognized the untapped potential of non-ferrous metals early on. Today, the company serves as a critical link in the supply chain for sectors ranging from high-speed rail to renewable energy, proving that precision and durability are the hallmarks of modern Indian manufacturing.Defining the Standards for Non-Ferrous Forged ComponentsIn the world of industrial engineering, the demand for Non-Ferrous Forged Components has skyrocketed. Unlike ferrous metals, non-ferrous alloys like brass and aluminium offer superior corrosion resistance, high thermal conductivity, and a significantly better strength-to-weight ratio. IQS Engineering Solutions has mastered the art of manipulating these materials to meet the most exacting tolerances.The company’s rise as a Brass and Aluminium Forging Manufacturer in India is fueled by its ability to bridge the gap between complex designs and mass-market scalability. By utilizing advanced forging techniques, they ensure that every component whether a simple valve body or a complex aerospace bracket possesses a refined grain structure that outperforms traditional casting methods.The IQS Engineering Solutions Growth Story: A Vision for ExcellenceThe IQS Engineering Solutions Growth Story is rooted in the industrial heartland of Maharashtra. Starting with a clear vision to reduce India’s dependency on imported high-precision parts, the founders invested heavily in Research and Development (R&D). This commitment to innovation allowed them to develop proprietary forging processes that maximize material utilization while minimizing waste.As the company scaled, it didn’t just add machines; it added expertise. By fostering a culture of continuous improvement, IQS successfully navigated the transition from a domestic supplier to an international exporter. Their facility in Pune has become a beacon of efficiency, showcasing how Indian MSMEs can compete on a global stage through technical merit and operational discipline.Precision Brass Forging Pune: A Hub for Industrial ExcellenceLocated in one of India’s premier manufacturing corridors, IQS has optimized its operations for Precision Brass Forging Pune. The Pune facility is equipped with high-capacity forging presses and automated CNC machining centers that allow for the production of components with near-net-shape accuracy.This geographical advantage allows the company to tap into a robust ecosystem of skilled labor and logistics networks. Whether it is intricate electrical switchgear components or heavy-duty plumbing fittings, the precision offered by IQS ensures that their clients experience lower assembly costs and enhanced product lifespans. Custom Metal Forging Manufacturer for High-Demand IndustriesOne of the key differentiators for the company is its role as a Custom Metal Forging Manufacturer. IQS does not believe in a one-size-fits-all approach. Instead, they partner with clients during the design phase to provide Industrial Aluminium Forging Solutions that are tailored to specific mechanical requirements.This collaborative approach has made them a preferred partner for Automotive and Aerospace Forgings India . In these sectors, there is zero room for error. Aluminium’s lightweight properties are essential for fuel efficiency in vehicles and aircraft, but the forging must be flawless to ensure structural integrity under high stress. IQS delivers this through rigorous simulation and testing protocols.High-Strength Non-Ferrous Castings and ForgingsWhile forging remains their core strength, the company’s holistic approach to metallurgy includes High-Strength Non-Ferrous Castings. This versatility allows IQS to offer a comprehensive suite of services to their global clientele. By understanding the unique grain flow requirements of different industrial applications, they can recommend whether a forged or cast solution is more appropriate for a client’s budget and performance needs.A Global Reputation Built on ISO 9001:2015 Forging ServicesQuality is not just a department at IQS Engineering Solutions; it is the foundation of their business model. As an ISO 9001:2015 Forging Services provider, the company adheres to a strict Quality Management System (QMS). Every stage of production from raw material procurement and billet heating to final inspection is documented and audited.This dedication to quality has paved the way for their Export-Quality Metal Components to reach markets in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. Global buyers seeking a reliable Brass and Aluminium Forging Manufacturer in India frequently turn to IQS because of their ability to meet international standards such as ASTM, DIN, and BS.The Future of Manufacturing at IQS"Our goal was never just to manufacture parts; it was to engineer solutions that empower our clients to build better machines," says a spokesperson for IQS Engineering Solutions. "Becoming a Leading Forging and Casting Company in India was a milestone, but our focus remains on the future incorporating AI-driven quality checks and sustainable manufacturing practices to stay ahead of the curve."As industries move toward a more sustainable and electrified future, the demand for lightweight, high-conductivity components will only grow. IQS Engineering Solutions is uniquely positioned to lead this charge, proving that Indian engineering is synonymous with world-class quality.About IQS Engineering SolutionsIQS Engineering Solutions Pvt. Ltd (a Startup India, MSME India and MCA Registered Company) is a leading manufacturer and exporter of Non-Ferrous Forged components. We are among one of the fastest-growing forging and casting companies in India.The company is engaged in diverse product segments such as: Brass Forgings, Aluminium Forgings, Copper Forgings, Bronze Forgings, Aluminium Casting and Brass Casting as well. And our motto is to benchmark ourselves as the best service providers for non-ferrous casting and forging components in India and throughout the world.Media Contact:IQS Engineering SolutionsEmail: sales@iqsengg.comWebsite: https://www.iqsengg.com Phone: +91 20-6811-6822

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