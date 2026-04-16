ShareArchiver Launches SharePoint Archiver to Cut Storage Costs by Up to 80%

ShareArchiver

ShareArchiver Launches SharePoint Archiver to Reduce SharePoint Storage Costs by Up to 80% Without Disrupting Access.

With advanced analytics and reporting, IT teams can make informed decisions about what to archive, rather than relying on guesswork. The result is smarter storage, lower costs, and better performance.” — Michael Carter

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ShareArchiver has announced the launch of SharePoint Archiver , a powerful new solution designed to help organizations control rapidly growing data volumes in Microsoft SharePoint Online while significantly reducing storage costs.As SharePoint environments expand—driven by inactive files, versioning, and ongoing collaboration—organizations are facing rising storage expenses, increased backup overhead, and degraded performance. SharePoint Archiver addresses these challenges by intelligently identifying inactive data and moving it to lower-cost storage, while leaving behind lightweight stubs that ensure seamless user access.Even relatively small volumes of inactive data can become costly, with other storage options often exceeding $200 per TB per month. In many environments, a significant percentage of stored data has not been accessed in years yet continues to consume premium storage. SharePoint Archiver enables organizations to reduce primary storage costs by up to 80 percent, while also improving system performance and reducing backup volumes.“SharePoint Archiver gives organizations full visibility into what’s driving their storage growth,” said Michael Carter, Sales Director at ShareArchiver. “With advanced analytics and reporting, IT teams can make informed decisions about what to archive, rather than relying on guesswork. The result is smarter storage, lower costs, and better performance.”Building on ShareArchiver’s long-standing expertise in file server archiving, SharePoint Archiver represents a natural extension of the platform. Organizations that already manage large volumes of file server data can now seamlessly extend their archiving strategy into SharePoint, creating a unified approach to managing data across different environments and silos.In addition to archiving, SharePoint Archiver enables organizations to migrate data into SharePoint without introducing unnecessary storage bloat. By creating lightweight stub files that mirror the original file structure, organizations can present their data within SharePoint while keeping the actual content stored in lower-cost storage. This approach supports user adoption, preserves familiar workflows, and ensures seamless, on-demand access to files.The solution allows organizations to define archiving policies based on business rules, retention requirements, and compliance needs. Archiving can be fully automated, ensuring that data lifecycle management is consistent and efficient. Importantly, all archived data remains instantly accessible to end users through stubs, ensuring no disruption to existing workflows.Built for enterprise environments, SharePoint Archiver is storage-agnostic, supporting on-premises, hybrid, and cloud storage platforms. This flexibility allows organizations to align their storage strategy with cost, compliance, and infrastructure requirements, while maintaining full control over their data.About ShareArchiverShareArchiver is a leading provider of intelligent data archiving solutions, helping organizations reduce storage costs, improve performance, and maintain seamless access to their data. With over two decades of experience in file and data archiving, ShareArchiver enables businesses to move inactive data to lower-cost storage while preserving full visibility and accessibility through innovative stubbing technology.Designed for modern hybrid environments, ShareArchiver supports file servers, SharePoint, and cloud platforms, allowing organizations to manage data across multiple systems and eliminate data silos. With advanced analytics, policy-based automation, and enterprise-grade security, ShareArchiver empowers organizations to take control of their data lifecycle while ensuring compliance, efficiency, and scalability.

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