Onpoint Healthcare Partners and Vivo Care Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Continuous, Patient‑Centered Care

Partnership Combines Workflow Automation and Remote Care to Improve Outcomes, Expand Access, and Support Clinicians

Better patient care starts with giving clinicians the time, tools, and insight to act earlier and more consistently.” — Sean Carroll, Chief Executive Officer of Onpoint Healthcare Partners

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Onpoint Healthcare Partners (“Onpoint”), a leading provider of AI‑enabled panel management solutions for physician groups and health systems, and Vivo Care, a technology‑enabled provider of remote patient monitoring (RPM) and chronic care management (CCM) services, today announced a strategic commercial partnership focused on helping practices deliver more proactive, continuous, and patient‑centered care.Through the partnership, Onpoint and Vivo Care will collaborate commercially to introduce each other’s complementary offerings into their respective customer bases and prospective customers. Together, the companies aim to help healthcare providers move beyond episodic, visit‑based care toward continuous remote care models that enable earlier intervention, stronger patient engagement, and better health and financial outcomes — without adding burden to clinicians or staff.By integrating Onpoint’s AI Agent platform for administrative and clinical workflows with Vivo Care’s continuous monitoring and care management capabilities, practices and systems can identify patient needs sooner, close care gaps more effectively, and maintain ongoing connections with patients between visits; delivered into care teams’ workflows in most leading EHRs“Better patient care starts with giving clinicians the time, tools, and insight to act earlier and more consistently,” said Sean Carroll, Chief Executive Officer of Onpoint Healthcare Partners. “This partnership helps practices reduce the friction that pulls attention away from patients, while enabling continuous monitoring and engagement that improves outcomes, especially for patients with chronic conditions.”Vivo Care supports primary care and specialty practices with technology and clinical services designed to scale RPM and CCM programs while maintaining high standards of quality and compliance. When paired with Onpoint’s panel management platform, practices can more seamlessly enroll eligible patients, monitor health trends, and deliver continuous care before they escalate into acute events.“Patients don’t experience their health in fifteen‑minute increments, and care shouldn’t be limited to office visits,” said Ryan Clark, Chief Executive Officer of Vivo Care. “By partnering with Onpoint, we’re helping providers deliver more personalized, continuous care that meets patients where they are — improving engagement, adherence, and overall health while making life easier for care teams.”The companies have already begun collaborating with select customers, with early engagement validating demand for solutions that improve both the patient experience and the day‑to‑day realities of care delivery.The partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting physician groups and health systems as they navigate growing patient complexity, workforce constraints, and rising expectations for quality and outcomes — while keeping care humane, proactive, and patient‑focused.About Onpoint Healthcare PartnersOnpoint Healthcare Partners delivers Panel Management as a Service™, combining AI‑driven automation and expert clinical services to help physician groups operate more efficiently, improve patient engagement, and deliver better care across the full patient lifecycle. Onpoint works with large physician groups, specialty practices, and MSOs nationwide.About Vivo CareVivo Care is a technology‑enabled healthcare services company providing remote patient monitoring and chronic care management solutions to physician practices across the U.S. Vivo Care helps providers deliver proactive, continuous care through flexible technology, clinical services, and a strong focus on quality and compliance.

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