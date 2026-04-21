SelfPublishing.pro Relaunches with AI-Powered Tools for Authors to Create, Publish, and Market Books

Platform operated by Bo Bennett since 2011 now offers end-to-end publishing support with self-service and full-service options

Platform operated by Bo Bennett, PhD since 2011 now offers end-to-end publishing support with self-service and full-service options

Authors waste weeks navigating the operational maze of self-publishing when they should be writing their next book. We built SelfPublishing.pro to handle the infrastructure.” — Bo Bennett, Owner, Archieboy Holdings, LLC

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Archieboy Holdings, LLC announced the relaunch of its author services platform as SelfPublishing.pro, reflecting the expanded scope of tools and services now available to self-published authors and small presses. The platform, operated continuously by Bo Bennett, PhD since 2011, integrates AI-assisted publishing tools with traditional full-service publishing support, offering authors both self-service workflows and managed packages under a single subscription model. The rebrand from bookmarketing.pro to https://www.selfpublishing.pro signals a shift from marketing-only services to comprehensive publishing infrastructure covering manuscript preparation, distribution, and promotional execution.The self-publishing market has fragmented into dozens of specialized vendors, forcing authors to cobble together editing services from one provider, cover design from another, distribution setup from a third, and marketing consulting from a fourth. Each handoff introduces friction, cost, and delay. SelfPublishing.pro consolidates pre-publishing services including editing and formatting, distribution to major retailers, marketing campaign execution, and royalty reporting into a unified platform where authors manage projects, communicate with the team, and track sales from a single dashboard. The platform serves authors who want either full project management or access to individual tools and consulting time on demand, addressing both first-time self-publishers who need guidance and experienced authors who prefer à la carte service selection.The platform's AI Book Launch Kit provides authors with automated generation of book metadata including titles, descriptions, keywords, Amazon categories, and cover image concepts. Authors purchase credits at https://www.selfpublishing.pro/ai-book-tools , input manuscript excerpts or concept summaries, and receive multiple variations of marketing copy and visual direction within minutes. The system uses large language models trained on successful book launches to suggest category placements and keyword combinations that align with retailer algorithms. A free AI Publishing Plan tool on the homepage walks authors through a questionnaire about their manuscript, goals, and budget, then generates a customized roadmap with timeline estimates and cost breakdowns. Each plan receives a shareable URL that authors can reference throughout their project or send to collaborators.The book translation feature allows authors to expand into international markets by purchasing translation credits, uploading manuscripts in standard formats, selecting target languages, and downloading professionally formatted translated files. The system handles common fiction and nonfiction genres with language pairs covering Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, and additional European and Asian languages. Translated manuscripts retain original formatting including chapter breaks, front matter, and back matter structure, reducing the post-translation cleanup authors typically face when using standalone machine translation tools. The EPUB validator, available without account registration at https://www.selfpublishing.pro/epub-validator , checks files against industry standards and flags formatting errors before authors submit to retailers, preventing the costly delays that occur when distributors reject files for technical violations.Unlike platforms that lock authors into proprietary ecosystems or require exclusive distribution rights, SelfPublishing.pro operates as a service layer on top of existing retail infrastructure. Authors retain full ownership of their ISBNs, copyright, and retailer relationships. The platform distributes to Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble Press, Kobo, Google Play Books, and additional retailers, but authors can opt out of any channel or manage some relationships directly while delegating others to the SelfPublishing.pro team. Monthly sales reports at https://www.selfpublishing.pro/sales-reports aggregate data across retailers, showing unit sales, royalty earnings, and format breakdowns in a single view, eliminating the need to log into five separate retailer dashboards to reconcile monthly income."Authors waste weeks navigating the operational maze of self-publishing when they should be writing their next book," said Bo Bennett, Owner, Archieboy Holdings, LLC. "We built SelfPublishing.pro to handle the infrastructure so authors can focus on craft and audience rather than vendor coordination and file troubleshooting."The AuthorPass subscription costs fifty dollars per month and includes a monthly allocation of consulting minutes, priority support response times, and access to discounted rates on partner services including audiobook production, advertising management, and promotional campaigns. Authors without an active AuthorPass subscription can still purchase consulting time in blocks ranging from fifteen minutes to one hundred hours at two hundred fifty dollars per hour, paid via Stripe checkout and tracked in their account dashboard. The consulting service covers manuscript evaluation, market positioning strategy, cover design direction, launch timeline planning, advertising campaign setup, and ongoing marketing optimization. Authors communicate with the team through a built-in messaging system at https://www.selfpublishing.pro/dashboard/conversations , attaching files directly in threads and receiving responses tagged to specific projects.Full-service publishing packages bundle editing, formatting, cover design, distribution setup, and marketing execution into fixed-price offerings displayed at https://www.selfpublishing.pro/packages . Each package includes defined deliverables, timeline estimates, and revision rounds, with Stripe checkout handling payment and automatic attachment of the purchase to the author's account. Authors who prefer self-service workflows can access individual tools including the AI metadata generator, translation credits, and EPUB validator without subscribing to AuthorPass or purchasing a package, paying only for the specific features they use. The file dropbox at https://www.selfpublishing.pro/dropbox/ accepts manuscript and cover uploads without requiring account registration, lowering the barrier for authors who want to submit files before committing to a service tier.The relaunch positions SelfPublishing.pro to serve the growing population of authors who publish multiple titles per year and need repeatable systems rather than one-off project management. The platform's roadmap includes expanded AI tools for series branding, reader magnet creation, and email sequence drafting, as well as tighter integration with advertising platforms to automate campaign creation based on book metadata. Bennett's continuous operation of the platform since its 2011 launch as ebookit.com and 2020 rebrand as bookmarketing.pro provides authors with operational stability uncommon in a market where publishing service startups frequently pivot or shut down, leaving authors with orphaned projects and inaccessible sales data.SelfPublishing.pro is available immediately at https://www.selfpublishing.pro . New users can create a free account to access the AI Publishing Plan tool, EPUB validator, and service catalog, then purchase consulting time, translation credits, AI tool credits, or AuthorPass subscriptions as needed. The platform accepts payment via Stripe for one-time purchases and manages recurring AuthorPass billing with cancellation available through the account dashboard. Non-US authors can upload W-8BEN tax forms from their dashboard to enable royalty payments via PayPal. About SelfPublishing.pro: SelfPublishing.pro is a publishing support platform operated by Archieboy Holdings, LLC and serving self-published authors and small presses since 2011. The platform provides AI-assisted publishing tools, full-service project management, distribution to major retailers, consulting services, and royalty reporting under a flexible pricing model that accommodates both self-service and managed workflows. Learn more at https://www.selfpublishing.pro

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