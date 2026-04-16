Influential Women Profiles Shailaja Sridhar: Manager at PwC in Technology and Product Management

CUMMING GEORGIA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Innovation in Insurance Technology Through Agile Leadership, Strategic Delivery, and Cross-Functional ExcellenceCumming, Georgia – Shailaja Sridhar is a seasoned technology and product management professional currently serving as a Manager at PwC, where she leads complex initiatives at the intersection of business and technology. With deep expertise in Guidewire Policy Center and contact management systems, she specializes in document generation, product modeling, and coverage bundle design across multiple lines of business, including Commercial Auto, Commercial Umbrella, Inland Marine, Workers Compensation, General Liability, and Commercial Property.In her leadership role, Shailaja has managed cross-functional teams of up to 20 members, including developers, business analysts, and quality assurance professionals. She ensures seamless collaboration across teams while consistently delivering high-quality solutions that align with business objectives and client expectations. Her ability to balance technical depth with strategic oversight has made her a key contributor to enterprise-scale transformation initiatives.Throughout her career, Shailaja has built a strong foundation in Agile methodologies, serving as a Scrum Master and effectively managing product backlogs, sprint planning, and user stories using tools such as Jira. She has played a critical role in shaping product roadmaps, coordinating user acceptance testing, and ensuring alignment between business stakeholders and IT teams. Her work also includes developing detailed project artifacts, analyzing AS-IS and TO-BE workflows, and preparing technical specifications for ETL processes.In addition to her technical and managerial responsibilities, Shailaja has led workshops, Joint Application Development (JAD) sessions, and executive-level communications to ensure project clarity and successful delivery outcomes. Her career includes impactful roles at leading organizations such as EY, Capgemini, and Wells Fargo, where she contributed to building automation frameworks, enhancing test strategies, and optimizing enterprise processes.Shailaja holds a Master’s Degree in Computer and Information Sciences from the New York Institute of Technology and a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology from Anna University, Chennai. Her academic background complements her extensive professional experience, enabling her to bridge technical innovation with business-driven results.Shailaja attributes her success to staying current in her field and maintaining a strong commitment to continuous learning. The best career advice she has received is to remain curious and always be willing to learn. She also encourages young women entering the industry to take breaks when needed but return with renewed focus, dedication, and full effort.According to Shailaja, one of the biggest challenges in her field today is keeping pace with rapidly evolving industry trends and emerging technologies. Despite this, she views it as an opportunity for growth and professional development. Above all, Shailaja values the continuous pursuit of self-improvement in both her personal and professional life, striving to be the best version of herself in everything she does.Known for her strategic thinking, business acumen, and strong communication skills, Shailaja Sridhar continues to drive innovation and operational excellence across the technology and insurance landscape.Learn More about Shailaja Sridhar:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Shailaja-Sridhar Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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