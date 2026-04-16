iMocha Emerges as a Major Contender and Star Performer in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026

iMocha in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix

A dual recognition underscoring iMocha's accelerated growth and evolving position as a leading AI-powered Skills Intelligence platform for the future of work.

CLAYMONT, DE, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iMocha, the world’s leading AI-powered Skills Intelligence platform, today announced that it has been recognized as a Major Contender and named a Star Performer in the Everest Group’s Skills Intelligence Platforms PEAK MatrixAssessment 2026. This dual recognition marks a significant leap from last year’s standing, with the Star Performer title reflecting iMocha’s top-quartile improvement in both market impact and vision and capability, a testament to the company’s accelerating momentum across global markets.The PEAK Matrixreport evaluates leading providers based on market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, and a comprehensive assessment of vision and capability. iMocha’s recognition in both categories reflects its rapid evolution from an assessment-led provider into a full-spectrum skills intelligence platform that serves the talent acquisition and talent management needs of global enterprises.What Everest Group Says:“iMocha has been recognized as a Major Contender and named a Star Performer in Everest Group’s Skills Intelligence Platforms PEAK MatrixAssessment 2026 for evolving from an assessment-led provider into a broader skills intelligence platform with growing relevance across both talent acquisition and talent management. Its progress is particularly visible in how it combines skills data enrichment, multi-channel validation, and skills analytics to support skills-based decisions across learning, internal mobility, workforce planning, and hiring. The company’s investments in AI SkillsMatch, conversational AI interviewing, and ontology-led skills architecture, along with its ability to work with enterprises’ existing HCM, ATS, LMS, and talent systems rather than requiring a rip-and-replace approach, are helping strengthen its position in the market. As enterprises increasingly look for evidence-backed and workflow-embedded skills intelligence, iMocha’s continued focus on integration depth, user experience, and more AI-native insights will be important to watch.” — Sharath Hari, Vice President, Everest GroupWhat Drove This RecognitionEverest Group’s assessment highlights several key strengths that distinguish iMocha in the skills intelligence market:- Comprehensive skills assessment at scale- AI SkillsMatch and conversational AI interviewing- Multi-channel skills inference and validation- Taxonomy-as-a-service and skills consulting- Deep ecosystem integration- Customer-centric flexibilityiMocha Leadership on the Recognition:“Being recognized as a Major Contender and Star Performer by Everest Group in the same year is a milestone that truly reflects the hard work of our entire team and the trust our customers place in us. The Star Performer recognition means we aren’t just holding our position — we are among the fastest-improving platforms in the market. At iMocha, we believe that skills are the new currency of work, and every innovation we build — from AI SkillsMatch to Tara, our conversational AI interviewer — is designed to help enterprises make smarter, faster, and more equitable talent decisions. This recognition reinforces our conviction that we are on the right path, and it energizes us to keep pushing the boundaries of what skills intelligence can do for organizations worldwide.” — Amit D Mishra, CEO & Co-founder, iMochaSkills Intelligence at the Center of Workforce TransformationAs generative AI continues to reshape work at the task level and accelerate skill change, enterprises are under increasing pressure to move beyond static, job-based talent planning. Everest Group’s 2026 report highlights that skills intelligence platforms are evolving into orchestration layers for workforce transformation, with differentiation shaped by task intelligence, trusted skills data, and conversational interfaces.iMocha is directly addressing this shift. With capabilities spanning skills-first hiring, workforce upskilling, internal mobility, and strategic workforce planning, iMocha’s Skills Intelligence Cloud empowers CHROs, L&D leaders, and talent acquisition teams to build a dynamic, evidence-backed view of workforce capabilities — and act on it.The full PEAK Matrixreport is available here: Everest Group – Skills Intelligence Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026 About iMochaiMocha is a global AI-powered Skills Intelligence platform that enables organizations to adopt and scale a skills-first strategy across hiring, workforce readiness, internal mobility, and continuous learning.At its core, iMocha leverages AI-driven skills agents to create a closed-loop system - continuously inferring skills from resumes, certifications, and work data; validating them through assessments and conversational AI interviews; and translating them into structured, actionable insights for better talent decisions.Built on a robust skills taxonomy and ontology, iMocha provides organizations with a dynamic and continuously evolving view of their workforce capabilities and talent landscape.About Everest GroupEverest Group is a leading research and advisory firm that helps organizations worldwide navigate complex business challenges with clarity and confidence. Partnering with enterprises, service providers, and technology companies — including the Global 1000 — the firm delivers fact-driven insights and practical guidance that enable leaders to think bigger, move faster, and achieve lasting impact across sourcing, digital transformation, and beyond.With deep expertise spanning industries including banking and financial services, healthcare, insurance, life sciences, and technology, Everest Group's highly credentialed team draws on rigorous research methodologies to deliver strategic decision support, market intelligence, pricing research, and talent insights. For more information, visit www.everestgrp.com Disclaimer:Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group’s PEAK MatrixReports may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrixreports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group’s analysts and included in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrixreports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK MatrixReports.

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