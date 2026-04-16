Angela Harger Thompson Releases New Memoir Worst Tits Ever, A Raw Story of Survival at Sea, Faith, and Reinvention

A Raw Story of Survival at Sea, Faith, and Reinvention: Newly released memoir Worst Tits Ever shares one woman’s journey through isolation at sea during COVID

I didn’t set out to write this book, says Thompson. I set out to have a grand adventure, and shoot a documentary. This story soon unfolded—and it changed everything.” — Angela Harger Thompson

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Actress, filmmaker, and storyteller Angela Harger Thompson announces the release of her memoir, Worst Tits Ever , a bold and deeply personal account of survival at sea, identity, and personal transformation, available now through Amazon.Blending adventure, heartbreak, and spiritual awakening, Worst Tits Ever tells the extraordinary true story of Thompson’s unexpected journey during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. What began as a three-to-four-week sailing trip across the Pacific Ocean quickly turned into a life-altering ordeal when the virus broke out and global borders shut down, leaving Thompson and her crew stranded at sea.Just weeks before embarking, Thompson had written a single intention in her journal: “Let God tell a great story through me.” That prayer would unfold in unimaginable ways out on the ocean, as she navigated not only treacherous waters, but also intense personal challenges and emotional upheaval.“I didn’t set out to write this book,” says Thompson. “I set out to have a grand adventure, and shoot a documentary. This story soon unfolded—and it changed everything.”Thompson documented the experience in real time, footage that later became her 2022 feature documentary, Quarantine at Sea, now streaming on Amazon, Apple TV, and Google Play. However, the memoir expands far beyond the film, offering a candid and unfiltered exploration of the deeper emotional and spiritual journey that could not be captured on screen.Described by actress Jen Lilley in the foreword as “a love story, a survival story, and a coming-of-age-in-your-thirties story,” Worst Tits Ever delivers a compelling narrative of resilience, healing, and rediscovery.With a background spanning film, commercial, and voice acting—including credits in The Session, Sense of Urgency, Something in the Woods, Austin Wannabes, and voicing The Question in DC Universe Online—Thompson brings a cinematic and emotionally vivid storytelling style to the page.The book also reflects Thompson’s broader mission to help others share their own stories. She is the founder of The Storytell Initiative , a platform dedicated to empowering others to discover and tell meaningful personal narratives.Now based in Southern California with her husband, Dustin, Thompson continues her creative work while embracing a renewed perspective shaped by her experiences.About Worst Tits EverA memoir of survival, faith, and personal transformation, Worst Tits Ever chronicles one woman’s journey through isolation at sea during a global crisis—and the profound inner reckoning that followed. The book is available now in print and digital formats anywhere books are sold.About Angela Harger ThompsonAngela Harger Thompson is an actress, filmmaker, and storyteller whose work spans film, commercial, and voice performance. She is the creator of Quarantine at Sea and founder of The Storytell Initiative.

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