Toronto institute links nuclear data with cosmology to explain dark energy and dark matter

INNISFIL, ON, CANADA, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Institute of Integrative and Interdisciplinary Research (IIIR) has announced the completion of an extensive two-volume research effort proposing a unified explanation for dark energy and dark matter—phenomena thought to make up roughly 95% of the universe—by treating them as emergent effects of quantum vacuum energy. Notably, the framework does not rely on hypothetical particles, additional forces, or tunable parameters.At the core of the program lies a re-examination of a long-standing assumption dating back to 1967: the identification of quantum vacuum energy with Einstein’s cosmological constant. The institute argues that this equivalence introduced a fundamental inconsistency. While nuclear physics has experimentally characterized how vacuum energy behaves within confined systems such as protons, cosmology has independently measured the role of the cosmological constant in governing large-scale expansion. According to the authors, these two bodies of evidence developed in isolation and were never properly reconciled.The proposed αLGQV (Local Gravity of Quantum Vacuum) framework establishes a link between these domains. It introduces a single coupling parameter, α = 0.005, derived directly from established nuclear measurements. Within this formulation, the same parameter accounts simultaneously for the observed cosmic expansion rate, the rotation profiles of galaxies, and the existence of systems that appear to lack dark matter.“This work does not introduce new theoretical entities,” noted Boris Kriger, Lead Investigator. “All components are already present in established literature. The relevant nuclear measurements and cosmological observations have been known for decades. The difficulty lay in their separation across disciplines, publications, and research communities. What was missing was the synthesis.”Several papers emerging from this research program have been submitted to peer-reviewed journals and are currently undergoing initial stages of evaluation.In the interest of transparency and verification, the institute has released the full body of work—including 37 preprints, detailed derivations, datasets, and correspondence—and is inviting independent researchers in physics, cosmology, and related fields to examine and test the results. The program outlines clear conditions under which it could be falsified, including the confirmed detection of a dark matter particle or empirical exclusion of the predicted coupling parameter.The full materials are accessible at:Explanatory video for public:The Institute of Integrative and Interdisciplinary Research (IIIR), based in Toronto, focuses on addressing complex scientific questions through rigorous formal methods and cross-disciplinary integration. By combining insights from areas such as cosmology, artificial intelligence, and information theory, the institute develops unified theoretical frameworks that aim to overcome the limitations imposed by traditional academic boundaries.

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