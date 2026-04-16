Influential Women Spotlights JoanAnn Natola, AIF, CPFA: Founder and Managing Partner of Element Financial Group

CHESIRE, CT, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Women-Owned Businesses and Delivering Holistic Wealth Advisory Solutions for High-Achieving Clients Across IndustriesJoanAnn Natola, AIF, CPFA, is the Managing Partner and Founder of Element Financial Group, a distinguished, women-founded wealth advisory firm based in New York City. Since establishing Element in 2007, she has dedicated over 18 years to helping clients with demanding careers and complex financial needs design and implement comprehensive, forward-thinking financial strategies. Her firm provides a full-service approach that includes financial planning, asset management, insurance solutions, estate planning, and corporate and executive benefits programs, all tailored to align with each client’s unique values and long-term objectives.Before founding Element Financial Group, JoanAnn built an extensive and accomplished career at MassMutual, where she held several senior leadership roles. These included Vice President of the Private Client Group, Chief Marketing Officer, Managing Director of MassMutual Bermuda, and Director of Sales for the Executive Benefits Division. Over her 14-year tenure, she developed deep expertise in private placement life insurance for high-net-worth individuals, as well as corporate and executive benefit planning. Her work in these roles strengthened her specialization in alternative investment strategies and complex insurance structures designed to serve sophisticated financial needs.JoanAnn’s leadership extends beyond her firm. She has been an active and influential voice within the financial services industry, including serving as President of Women in Insurance & Financial Services. She also holds the distinguished designations of Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor (CPFA) and Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF), reflecting her commitment to ethical standards, fiduciary responsibility, and professional excellence.Throughout her career, JoanAnn has remained deeply committed to advancing opportunities for women in business and finance. She attributes her success to her passion for empowering women-owned businesses. While she serves clients of all backgrounds, she finds particular fulfillment in helping women build sustainable success and financial independence. Her journey began with 18 years of experience in the finance industry, where she honed her technical expertise and developed a comprehensive understanding of wealth management. It was later, through meeting her business partner, that she brought a shared vision to life and co-founded Element Financial Group, transforming it into a highly respected advisory firm.When reflecting on the best career advice she has received, JoanAnn recalls being told that she has the ability to make a difference and be what the world needs. This message became especially meaningful as she navigated the challenges of sustaining and growing her business during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. That period reinforced her belief that resilience, clarity of purpose, and commitment to service can drive meaningful and lasting impact, even in the face of uncertainty.For young women entering the financial services industry, JoanAnn encourages them to pursue careers that are both meaningful and successful. She advises focusing on what genuinely drives them, aligning professional paths with personal passion, and recognizing that dedication and purpose lead not only to fulfillment but also to significant long-term achievement. In her view, consistency, authenticity, and resilience are key to building a lasting and impactful career.JoanAnn identifies one of the biggest challenges—and opportunities—in her field as balancing multiple professional and personal roles while remaining fully present and effective for her clients. She emphasizes the importance of discipline, focus, and strong time management, qualities she has strengthened through her personal pursuits as a triathlon athlete, runner, and certified race car driver for recreation. These experiences have enhanced her ability to perform under pressure and maintain equilibrium across all areas of life. Her dedication and impact were recently recognized when she received the Woman Who Cares Award in New York City.In both her professional and personal life, JoanAnn prioritizes balance, family, and purpose. She believes that true success is not defined solely by professional achievements, but also by the ability to cherish meaningful time with loved ones. As a grandmother, she values stepping back to appreciate life’s most important moments, which continually remind her of the purpose behind her hard work. She is also deeply committed to giving back through her involvement with the Epilepsy Foundation of New York, inspired by her beloved brother, who lived a remarkable life despite severe epilepsy. Outside of work and advocacy, she enjoys Broadway performances and attending Boston Red Sox games—simple pleasures that bring her joy and balance.With a career spanning industries including entertainment, media, film, fashion, sports, legal, accounting, biotech, and pharmaceuticals, JoanAnn Natola continues to empower individuals and organizations alike to achieve financial clarity, stability, and long-term success. Through Element Financial Group, she remains dedicated to delivering strategic guidance rooted in integrity, experience, and a deeply client-centered philosophy.Learn More about JoanAnn Natola:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/JoanAnn-Natola Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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