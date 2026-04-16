Luxury Chamber of Commerce Presents 'Wine, Women & Watches' at Truluck’s on the Beach

Luxury Networking Event to Honor Local Ladies in Non-Profits

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury Chamber of Commerce® proudly announces Wine, Women & Watches, an upscale evening of networking, philanthropy, and refined style, taking place Monday, April 20, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Truluck’s on the Beach.

Bringing together South Florida’s most discerning professionals, philanthropists, and luxury enthusiasts, the event will feature fine wine, curated connections, and a sophisticated silent auction showcasing a distinctive collection of timepieces with fully verifiable provenance.

Among the featured watches are a refined ladies timepiece by Diesel, a bold unisex Movado BOLD, and a sleek Ferrari watch in like-new condition. Guests will also have the opportunity to view an August Steiner certified gold ingot watch, a timeless Bulova tank-style piece, and an elegant Chanel watch featuring a striking blue alligator strap. Additional luxury watches and special pieces will be announced leading up to the event.

In addition to its elevated social atmosphere, Wine, Women & Watches serves a meaningful philanthropic purpose. The event introduces a Non-Profit Director Referral & Reward Program designed to encourage collaboration and increase charitable impact. Participating nonprofit leaders can engage their networks through ticket referrals, watch donations, and new Luxury Chamber memberships, with top contributors earning a leading share of the silent auction proceeds.

This initiative creates a dynamic and engaging environment where philanthropy meets opportunity, allowing nonprofit organizations to expand their reach while benefiting from a collaborative, results-driven model.

“Wine, Women & Watches is more than a networking event—it is a platform for connection, generosity, and elevated experiences,” said a representative of the Luxury Chamber of Commerce®. “We are proud to bring together leaders from business and philanthropy in a setting that is both meaningful and memorable.”

With limited capacity and strong early interest, Wine, Women & Watches is expected to be one of South Florida’s standout social and philanthropic gatherings this season.

About Luxury Chamber of Commerce®

The Luxury Chamber of Commerce is a premier networking organization connecting purveyors of luxury, affluent clientele, and nonprofit leaders through curated events, strategic introductions, and media exposure across South Florida. For tickets and additional info please visit https://luxurychamber.com

Media Contact:

Luxury Chamber of Commerce

jshapiro@luxurychamber.com

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