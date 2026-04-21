AuthorVoices.ai Relaunches with AI Mastering Engine That Delivers Pro Quality Audiobooks in Under an Hour

Platform eliminates subscription fees, offers pay-as-you-go narration credits that never expire, and produces distribution-ready files

Platform eliminates subscription fees, offers pay-as-you-go narration credits that never expire, and produces distribution-ready files

We've built a system that delivers narration quality exceeding the average human narrator, completes production in under an hour, and costs little enough that authors can actually” — Bo Bennett, Owner, Archieboy Holdings, LLC

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent authors now have access to a redesigned audiobook production platform that combines advanced AI narration with professional mastering to deliver retailer-ready files in a fraction of the time required by traditional production methods. https://www.authorvoices.ai has relaunched with a new mastering engine that processes full-length manuscripts into retailer-compliant audiobooks within an hour, addressing the cost and timeline barriers that have historically prevented self-published authors from entering the audiobook market profitably.The platform targets the estimated 2.3 million self-published authors worldwide who face a stark economic reality: hiring a professional human narrator typically costs $200 to $400 per finished hour, with production timelines stretching weeks or months. For a standard 80,000-word novel—approximately nine hours of finished audio—upfront costs can exceed $3,000, a threshold that makes audiobook production economically unviable for most independent authors whose print and ebook sales may generate only modest returns. https://www.authorvoices.ai solves this by offering narration at $22.50 per finished hour through a credit-based system, with volume discounts bringing the per-hour cost down to $13.11 for larger projects. The platform requires no monthly membership, and purchased credits never expire, allowing authors to produce audiobooks on their own schedule without recurring fees.The redesigned platform introduces an AI mastering engine that automatically processes generated audio to meet common technical specifications, including RMS normalization between -23dB and -18dB, peak levels below -3dB, and noise floor requirements under -60dB. Authors upload manuscripts in EPUB or DOCX format, and the system auto-parses content into chapters and sections. Users select from a curated catalog of narrator voices, each with sample audio demonstrating tone, pacing, and character range. The generation process runs in the background, with section-level rendering that allows authors to regenerate individual chapters without rebuilding the entire audiobook. A Quick Fix feature enables targeted re-rendering of specific paragraphs or sentences, giving authors granular control over pacing and pronunciation without consuming credits for unchanged portions.Export options include individual chapter MP3 files or a complete M4B audiobook package with embedded chapter markers and cover art, formatted for direct upload to SelfPublishing.pro and other major distribution platforms. The system handles technical requirements automatically, eliminating the need for authors to learn audio editing software or hire post-production engineers. A separate Distribution Ready Tool allows authors who have produced audio externally to upload MP3 files or ZIP archives for conversion to retailer specifications, with registered users processing up to three files per day at no charge. The tool applies the same mastering pipeline used for platform-generated content, ensuring consistent technical quality across all output.The platform differentiates itself from subscription-based competitors by eliminating recurring fees entirely. Authors purchase character-based credit packs ranging from 50,000 characters—approximately one hour of finished audio—to one million characters covering a 20-hour audiobook. One hour of finished audio typically requires 9,300 words or 50,000 characters, allowing authors to calculate costs precisely before committing to production. Credits remain active indefinitely, and authors can generate previews of up to 600 characters without creating an account, testing narrator voices and audio quality before purchase."The audiobook market has grown 25 percent year-over-year, but independent authors have been largely shut out by production costs that don't pencil against realistic sales projections," said Bo Bennett, Owner of Archieboy Holdings, LLC. "We've built a system that delivers narration quality exceeding the average human narrator, completes production in under an hour, and costs little enough that authors can actually turn a profit on their audiobook sales."New users receive a 5,000-character registration bonus upon account creation—enough to produce five to six minutes of finished audio for testing full workflows without financial commitment. The platform supports section-level narrator overrides, allowing authors to assign different voices to individual chapters or use distinct narrators for character dialogue, prefaces, or epilogues. A voice cloning feature enables authors to upload 30-second audio samples to create custom narrator profiles linked to their accounts, with free trial access during the first 24 hours and permanent retention as long as the account maintains any credit balance. Daily upload limits prevent abuse while giving legitimate users sufficient capacity for experimentation.Pricing tiers begin at $22.50 for 50,000 characters and scale to $262.29 for one million characters, with per-character costs decreasing at each tier. Authors access the platform at https://www.authorvoices.ai , create a free account, and upload manuscripts immediately. The system parses uploaded files into editable sections, displays real-time character counts, and calculates exact credit requirements before generation begins. Payment processing runs through Stripe Checkout in one-time payment mode, with credits applied to accounts within minutes of transaction completion. A webhook system monitors payment events and updates credit balances automatically, eliminating manual processing delays.The relaunch positions the platform to serve authors producing backlist audiobooks, debut novelists entering the format for the first time, and nonfiction writers seeking cost-effective narration for educational or business titles. The one-hour production timeline enables authors to respond quickly to market opportunities, produce audiobooks in conjunction with ebook launches, and test audiobook viability for back catalog titles without significant upfront investment. The absence of subscription lock-in allows seasonal authors or those with irregular publishing schedules to maintain accounts without monthly fees during periods of inactivity. https://www.authorvoices.ai is an AI-powered audiobook production platform operated by Archieboy Holdings, LLC, serving independent authors who need professional-quality narration at accessible price points. The platform combines voice synthesis, automated mastering, and distribution-ready export tools in a pay-as-you-go model with no recurring fees. Authors retain full rights to generated audio and can produce unlimited projects using purchased credits that never expire. The service includes free preview generation, section-level editing, voice cloning capabilities, and technical support for authors navigating audiobook distribution requirements for the first time.

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