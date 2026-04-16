A New Children’s Book Is Turning a Cross-Country Journey Into a Movement for Belonging

Will British Columbia

A creator turns a cross-country journey into a children’s book and a growing movement helping kids feel seen, heard, and like they truly belong.

I didn’t set out to just write a book. It started when I realized how many families felt unseen in the stories and toys around them. That stayed with me.” — Will Barrios

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What started as quiet moments on the road is becoming something much bigger: a growing movement rooted in one simple idea that every child deserves to feel seen, heard, and like they belong.Will Barrios, founder of Tatro Toys, is turning his cross-country journey into a deeply personal children’s book, Flicker and the Beleaf Tree, inspired by the real emotions families carry every day. By day, Barrios works behind the scenes touring North America as a props professional on a Broadway production. In the in-between: late nights, early mornings, and miles between cities he began building a story shaped by conversations with families across the country.“I didn’t set out to just write a book,” said Barrios. “It started when I realized how many families felt unseen in the stories and toys around them. That stayed with me.”That realization became the foundation for a larger vision: creating stories and experiences where children can see themselves and their families reflected in meaningful ways. At the heart of the book is Flicker, a small fox-like character and gentle companion, and the Beleaf Tree, a magical tree where every leaf holds something someone is carrying: a hope, a worry, or a belief. When a leaf begins to tremble, it signals that someone, somewhere, needs help and Flicker and his friends are already on the way.But the story doesn’t stop on the page.As part of the project, Barrios has begun collecting real “beleafs” from people across the country, inviting children, parents, and families to share what they’re holding onto. These messages travel with him, becoming part of a living, evolving story shaped by real experiences.“Over time, it turned into this idea that maybe we could create something bigger than a book,” Barrios said. “Something that reminds people they belong, exactly as they are. Flicker isn’t there to fix everything, he’s there to sit with you in it… and remind you that something new can still grow.”Flicker and the Beleaf Tree will be available for pre-order beginning April 22, 2026, marking the first step in what is quickly becoming a broader movement centered on belonging, representation, and connection. As Barrios continues his journey across the country, the project continues to grow shaped by the people, places, and stories he encounters along the way.Learn MoreTo follow the journey or share your own “beleaf,” visit:Because if it’s something you carry… it belongs here.About Tatro ToysTatro Toys creates play experiences that help children feel seen, celebrated, and confident. Rooted in the belief that representation matters, the brand is dedicated to building inclusive, joyful toys and stories that reflect the beautiful diversity of families as they grow and thrive. Through storytelling, characters, and community, Tatro Toys empowers children and families to play with love—and reminds them that their story matters.

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